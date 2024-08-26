How Russian drones terrorize a Ukrainian city

The small Ukrainian city of Beryslav on the Dnipro River has become the target of an unprecedented wave of Russian drone strikes that has left nearly 150 civilians injured or killed.

Over the course of six months DW’s investigative unit, with support from the Mnemonic archive and the Centre for Information Resilience, monitored reports from Ukrainian authorities on drone strikes resulting in civilian casualties, analyzed hundreds of Telegram posts, and traveled across Ukraine to meet with officials, survivors, experts, and humanitarian workers. This documentary explores the question of who might be behind these attacks and documents a new phenomenon in warfare that is likely to become even more widespread in the coming years: the use of first-person view (FPV) drones, also for targeting civilians.