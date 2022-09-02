  1. Skip to content
Tarak Guizani

  

Featured stories by Tarak Guizani

Alzheimer Patienten | Altenheim

Middle East unprepared for dementia epidemic

By 2050, the Middle East and North Africa may be dealing with over 400 million more locals suffering from dementia.
Society
February 9, 2022
Stories by Tarak Guizani

Tunisians take part in a protest against President Kais Saied's referendum

Inflation, boycotts mean turmoil for Tunisia

Inflation, boycotts mean turmoil for Tunisia

Many are considering leaving the country. Others are preparing to protest — again.
Politics
September 17, 2022
Woman wearing a face mask in a stadium, surrounded by other spectators

Instead of EU, Tunisian migrants head south

Instead of EU, Tunisian migrants head south

With Europe increasingly reluctant to take in job-seeking migrants, many Tunisians are moving to sub-Saharan countries.
Society
August 10, 2022
People cool off in the Mediterranean sea waters at a beach off the northern Tunisian town of La Goulette.

North Africa's disappearing beaches

North Africa's disappearing beaches

The coastline in the Maghreb is eroding faster than almost anywhere else. But not just rising sea levels are to blame.
Politics
July 20, 2022
A group of people gather outside Municipal Theater to protest Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis

Tunisians unite for democracy ⁠— is it enough?

Tunisians unite for democracy ⁠— is it enough?

A national opposition has united against President Kais Saied. But could the pursuit of democracy backfire?
Politics
May 20, 2022
Demonstrators carry flags and banners during a protest against the Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis.

Who will save Tunisia's democracy now?

Who will save Tunisia's democracy now?

Tunisia's president is carrying out a creeping coup, abolishing democratic institutions bit by bit. Can he be stopped?
Politics
April 27, 2022
Hundreds of Tunisians gather at Bardo Square near parliament to protest President Kais Saied's power seizure in Tunis.

Tunisia's controversial first online political consultation

Tunisia's controversial first online political consultation

Tunisia's first digital consultation for a new constitution is dividing opinions — just like the country's President.
Politics
January 12, 2022
