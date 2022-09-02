You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Tarak Guizani
Show full bio
Skip next section Featured stories by Tarak Guizani
Featured stories by Tarak Guizani
Middle East unprepared for dementia epidemic
By 2050, the Middle East and North Africa may be dealing with over 400 million more locals suffering from dementia.
Society
02/09/2022
February 9, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Tarak Guizani
Stories by Tarak Guizani
Inflation, boycotts mean turmoil for Tunisia
Inflation, boycotts mean turmoil for Tunisia
Many are considering leaving the country. Others are preparing to protest — again.
Politics
09/17/2022
September 17, 2022
Instead of EU, Tunisian migrants head south
Instead of EU, Tunisian migrants head south
With Europe increasingly reluctant to take in job-seeking migrants, many Tunisians are moving to sub-Saharan countries.
Society
08/10/2022
August 10, 2022
North Africa's disappearing beaches
North Africa's disappearing beaches
The coastline in the Maghreb is eroding faster than almost anywhere else. But not just rising sea levels are to blame.
Politics
07/20/2022
July 20, 2022
Tunisians unite for democracy — is it enough?
Tunisians unite for democracy — is it enough?
A national opposition has united against President Kais Saied. But could the pursuit of democracy backfire?
Politics
05/20/2022
May 20, 2022
Who will save Tunisia's democracy now?
Who will save Tunisia's democracy now?
Tunisia's president is carrying out a creeping coup, abolishing democratic institutions bit by bit. Can he be stopped?
Politics
04/27/2022
April 27, 2022
Tunisia's controversial first online political consultation
Tunisia's controversial first online political consultation
Tunisia's first digital consultation for a new constitution is dividing opinions — just like the country's President.
Politics
01/12/2022
January 12, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage