 Taking Off! - Leaving Earth for Worlds Beyond | Highlights | DW | 09.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Taking Off! - Leaving Earth for Worlds Beyond

A revolution in the history of space travel took off on 20 July 2021. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew in his rocket 106 kilometers into outer space.

Landung Blue Origin New Shepard Booster

It may have only lasted around 10 minutes, but the trip was the precursor to commercial passenger flights into space.

USA, Texas | Jeff Bezoz steigt aus dem Space Shuttel aus

The Bezos flight, as well as the one billionaire Richard Branson took just a few days earlier, herald a new era of space travel. This looks to be just the beginning of a rekindled space race. Observers suspect it could open up a lucrative market for space tourism.
 

USA Van Horn | Blue Origin Rakete Innenansicht | Jeff Bezos


They’re also convinced that the next step will be inevitable: the establishment of human colonies in space. At some point, the day may come when the first person is born in space -- or perhaps when humans reach Mars. 
 

USA Elon Musk Ceo von Tesla



The film explores the fluctuations in space technology and the hype around commercial space flights - a topic that’s of great interest to Tesla founder Elon Musk, who founded the aerospace company SpaceX. Predicting the outcome of these developments is tricky. Musk has, in any case, announced plans to make humanity "multiplanetary”.

USA | Weltraumflug von Virgin Galactic Gründer Richard Branson

According to him, that involves colonizing Mars and enabling life on other planets. Branson and Bezos, on the other hand, are "more interested in how we can use space to help Earth.” 

Billionaires going on trips into space - is this really progress? Or is it all just about spending lots and lots money? These are questions we’re not yet able to answer.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 24.09.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 24.09.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 25.09.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

Advertisement