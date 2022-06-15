 Tackling inequality: A survival guide for humanity and nature? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Tackling inequality: A survival guide for humanity and nature?

From investing trillions in green jobs and renewables to transforming our food system, a new book argues there are five ways we can put the planet and people above profit. DW speaks to lead co-author Jorgen Randers.

Rising seas in Fiji

A new book argues that with 2-4% of global GDP, we can pull nature back from the brink

In Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity, we are presented with two possible futures. 

In the first — called 'Too Little, Too Late' — the 21st Century is dominated by destabilizing inequality, a rising ecological footprint, loss of biodiversity and temperatures that soar to 2.5C warming.

In the second — 'The Giant Leap' — we stabilize global temperatures below 2C and end poverty by 2050 through a seismic transformation of our global economy. 

The split between these paths looks more like a cliff edge than a crossroads, as Jorgen Randers, professor emeritus of climate strategy at the BI Norwegian Business School and one of the book's six co-authors, sees it. 

And it is this sense of urgency that thrums through Earth for All, a survival guide for tackling the simultaneous, interlinked crises of environmental degradation and profound inequality. The book argues it is not only critical but entirely possible to solve them with the investment of 2-4% GDP — less, it highlights, than what is currently spent annually on fossil fuel subsidies. 

Academics and authors behind Earth for All book

Jorgen Randers, left, is among a team of international academics that have co-authored the book

Vote — and take collective action 

While it sets sight on seismic global policy shifts, in the foreword to the book, Christiana Figueres, Costa Rican diplomat and one of the central architects of the Paris Climate Agreement, writes that large-scale systems change is surprisingly personal. "It starts with each of us, with what we prioritize, what we are willing to stand up for, and how we decide to show up in the world." 

Randers too believes it is not just policy makers that can bring us back from the cliff edge. Consumer actions that move away from fossil fuels — like buying a heat pump instead of using gas or purchasing an electric car — have their merit. But ultimately, he believes we need to fully embrace "collective action". 

And the most important message is to vote correctly, says Randers. "To get in power, politicians or a political party that is willing to behave as a strong government to tax sufficiently to be able to pay for the solutions that we all need."

Strings of red and white light from cars driving on a dark motorway in Frankfurt

Consumer choices like buying an electric car play a role but it is collective action that is critical, says Randers

A roadmap for economic transformation 

The book presents these solutions in the form of five ‘extraordinary turnarounds': ending poverty through reform of the international financial system, ensuring the wealthiest 10% take no more than 40% of national incomes, empowering women for full gender equity, transforming the food system and a clean energy transition to reach net zero global emissions by 2050. 

It also outlines a roadmap for achieving them in the form of 15 policy recommendations, many of which are directly climate related. The include the International Monetary Fund transferring $1 trillion per year to low-income countries for creating green jobs, increasing annual global investments in new renewables to over $1 trillion, electrifying "everything", phasing out fossil fuels and ending agricultural expansion.

In the book's ‘Giant Leap' scenario, by 2050 the food system will be regenerative, food waste dramatically reduced through legislation, and local food production economically incentivized. 

Floods in China, woman carrying boy

Greater equality is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet, according to the book

Tackle global inequality 

Achieving this scale of transformation will require "truly extraordinary action to redistribute wealth", Randers explains, as inequality and planetary destruction are intimately linked. "If we continue [as we are] equality is going to go down and the temperature is going to keep rising."

The book describes greater equality as the closest thing the world has to a silver bullet. It will help generate funds to make the ‘Giant Leap'. Without it, the authors predict society will be too embroiled in social tensions related to poverty and declining wellbeing to take the necessary action to tackle climate change

To this end, the book's proposals include increasing tax rates on the richest 10% of the global population — who currently take home 52% of global incomes and earn on average $122,100 (€123,000), according to the World Inequality Report produced by the Paris School of Economics. It also argues the private sector should be charged for extracting or polluting resources that belong to all in society — such as land, freshwater and the atmosphere. The money this raises would be put into a Citizens Fund and then divided by the population number to produce a lump sum that could be distributed equally back to all citizens. 

Sunflowers and hay bales in a field in Germany

Investing in regenerative agriculture and cutting food waste is part of the book's proposals for transforming our food system

State subsidies for clean energy 

Redistributing wealth will help fund an energy transition which although technologically speaking is a piece of cake will only happen at scale through subsidizing, says Randers. "Instead of relying on the market and voluntary action, we introduce an active state, which is well funded and actually pays what it takes to make the world more sustainable." 

Ensuring that climate solutions are fairly funded is paramount. "All the technologies exist to solve these five problems…so you need to ask why we haven't yet," says Randers. The fundamental explanation, he believes, is that the major crises have been created by the overconsumption and extractivism of the world's wealthiest people. "Unless we get into a situation where the rich pay for the repair, we will never get democratic agreement on any action.” 

Fridays for Future protest in Germany

Earth for All hopes to encourage a global coalition around its ideas

Take action — whether you are optimistic or not 

This is not the first fork in the climate road Randers has stood before. 

In 1972 he was co-author of the seminal work, The Limits of Growth, which argued material consumption of energy and resources could not continue indefinitely. If we had paid attention to this book, environmentalist Bill McKibben argues, "we wouldn't be in the fix we're in today."

The disappointing lack of action in the ensuing 50 years has made Randers more hesitant to be optimistic. Luckily, he says, the other Earth for All academics fully believe society is capable of a great leap, taking hope from huge achievements like the Paris Agreement.

The purpose of the book is not only to be a study, Randers explains, but an active call to form a "strong global coalition” of civil society groups around the ideas. 

And ultimately action is urgent regardless of where you land on the optimism spectrum, says Randers. "We should work as hard as we can to try to get people to understand that this is important  — important enough that they actually join in a big movement to force the rich to pay the bill."

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

  • A woman carries firewood on her head on the dried banks of the Yobe River in southeast Niger

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Dangerous distances

    As places around the world become more arid and suffer from increasing drought and deforestation, wooded areas are disappearing. According to a new study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), women, particularly those living in the global south, are being forced to walk farther and farther to find firewood for cooking — and are increasingly at risk of being raped.

  • An Indian Muslim bride watches during a mass marriage in Ahmadabad, India

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Natural disasters lead to child marriages

    By taking a close look at more than 1,000 case studies in developing countries, the IUCN revealed that the number of child marriages increases during periods of drought and major flooding. When food becomes scarce, families will often try to marry off their daughters — either in exchange for cattle, or simply to have one less mouth to feed.

  • A woman works the field in Uganda

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Violence over failed harvests

    In places where women are responsible for agriculture, a sudden natural disaster or extreme weather event can have a dramatic effect on their social and family standing. If harvests are threatened or wiped out altogether, this can lead to violence — often from within their own families. Helping women diversify their sources of income is one of the most important ways of avoiding this outcome.

  • A woman walks with bamboo on her back

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Missing men

    Many men are forced to leave their homelands because climate change makes it hard to find a job. The women who stay behind have to deal with the consequences of a changing natural world alone.

  • A woman stands with a child in one of Dhaka's 5,000 slums

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Women are more vulnerable

    Stereotypical societal roles for men and women can mean the death rate is significantly higher for women during natural disasters. It often falls to women to take care of old people and children. This ties them to the home, where they can be more vulnerable to hurricanes or floods.

  • People are seen near tents at a tent city after flash floods in Iran

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Dangerous lack of infrastructure

    Women and girls remain at risk even after natural disasters have ended. Just one example: If emergency accommodation doesn't offer protected rooms, they can be vulnerable to violence by men when they use the shower or toilet facilities.

  • A woman with a pink cross on her forehead

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Sexual assault as a deterrent

    Women who fight for environmental causes are particularly in danger. According to the IUCN study, men will threaten or even commit sexual violence in order to undermine a woman's status within the community, and to prevent other women from supporting environmental causes. This is often the case in South America, where women have spoken out against new dam or mine projects.

    Author: Jeannette Cwienk


Related content

Kohlekraftwerk Niederaussem bei Bergheim im Gegenlicht bei starkem Dunst, 29.11.2016, Luftbild, Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bergheim | Niederaussem Power Station in backlight, 29.11.2016, aerial view, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bergheim

Climate crisis: Fossil fuels still dominate, renewables growth too slow 15.06.2022

Despite government promises of a green COVID recovery, a new report says the world missed a "historic chance" to boost clean energy.

Students carry a giant Indian national flag during a Tiranga Yatra rally as part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Opinion: India's 75th anniversary — from snake charmers to a global superpower 14.08.2022

India is an increasingly important player on the world stage. But domestically it's facing socioeconomic divisions driven by caste and religion — even 75 years after its independence, writes Isha Bhatia Sanan.

13.6.2016, Kairo, Ägypten, epa05362343 A picture made available on 13 June 2016 showing Ramadan decoration at al-Darb al-Asfer (The yellow alley) in al-Hussein area, Cairo, Egypt, 09 June 2016. Egypt is famous for its colorful decorations during the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating and drinking during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the Koran's first verse was revealed during its last 10 nights. EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

To solve economic woes, Egypt turns off city street lights, lowers air conditioning 16.08.2022

Egypt has introduced new austerity measures to aid its weak economy. The government wants to take the natural gas locals don't use and sell it at higher prices. It's a simple solution but experts doubt it can work.