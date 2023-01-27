  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Tabletten gegen Depressionen - Helfen Antidepressiva?
Image: WDR
Health

Tablets for Depression

16 minutes ago

Although antidepressants are prescribed with increasing frequency, their efficacy is the subject of debate. It’s known that placebos can be just as effective in cases of mild-to-moderate depression.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LhYC

Nevertheless, in Germany you’re now eight times more likely to be prescribed the medication than in the 1990s.

Symbolbild Medizin l Medikamente / Tabletten
Image: Felix Schlikis/Lobeca/IMAGO

A large-scale study from 2008 shows that in cases of mild and moderate depression, a placebo was just as effective as the real thing. But still, every year doctors prescribe enough antidepressants to supply 80 million people in Germany for more than two weeks.

So, what’s the impact on patients? How can such controversial medication be so successful?

"For many years, the tablets have been my loyal companions in the process of coping with my depression." Christine (52) lost her job because of her depression, attended psychiatric clinics seven times and says today: "I don’t care what the studies say, I sense that my medication is working."

Tabletten gegen Depressionen - Helfen Antidepressiva?
Image: WDR

Most antidepressants alter the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, in particular serotonin. Although for a long time it was thought depression was triggered by lowered serotonin concentration, this theory has now been disproved. Doctors and scientists still don’t really understand what happens in the brain during depression - but this has done nothing to dent the successful sales march of antidepressant medication.

Mary (42) curses the day she began taking antidepressants: "They haven’t improved my life, they’ve actually made it much worse," she says. Mary’s been gradually reducing her dose for four years, but her body is rebelling. "Up to now, these weaning problems have been totally under-estimated," says Professor Tom Bschor, one of the leading experts on antidepressants in Germany.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 28.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 28.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 28.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 01.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 01.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

SocietyJanuary 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History7 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

ScienceJanuary 26, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage