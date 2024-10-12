ConflictsGermany'Syrians who are currently in Germany have nothing to fear'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyPhil Gayle12/10/2024December 10, 2024German authorities have halted asylum applications from Syrians. Johann Wadephul, a lawmaker from Germany's opposition conservative Christian Democratic Union, told DW that asylum seekers currently living in Germany won't be kicked out.https://p.dw.com/p/4nyxiAdvertisement