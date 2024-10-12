  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsGermany

'Syrians who are currently in Germany have nothing to fear'

Phil Gayle
December 10, 2024

German authorities have halted asylum applications from Syrians. Johann Wadephul, a lawmaker from Germany's opposition conservative Christian Democratic Union, told DW that asylum seekers currently living in Germany won't be kicked out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nyxi
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

external

Germany: Refugees join cleanup after floods

A group of Syrian men who came to Germany as refugees are helping people affected by the floods.
MigrationAugust 11, 202102:54 min
Syrians in Berlin, Germany celebrate the fall of the Bashar Assad regime by waving Syrian flags

Germany stops processing Syrian asylum claims post-Assad

Hours after the fall of Assad's regime, Germany has decided to stop processing Syrians' asylum applications.
MigrationDecember 9, 202402:36 min
MADE Global Talents

Daniela Wysk — A Colombian doctor in Germany

Daniela Wysk left her home in Bogota, Colombia, to train as a specialist doctor in Germany.
BusinessFebruary 28, 202304:15 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Türkei Femizide

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Femicide and violence against women are on the rise in Turkey.
ConflictsDecember 5, 202426:04 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Ioan Fodor, an orthopedic surgeon at Bucharest Children's Hospital, points to an X-ray on a computer screen.

Gaza's wounded treated in Romania after rare evacuation

The chance to get treatment for his injured daughter in Romania leaves a father worried about his wife left in Gaza.
ConflictsDecember 2, 202403:28 min
children holding containers, queueing for food in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes intensify across central Gaza

With the ceasefire in Lebanon proving fragile, there's been no letup to the conflict in Gaza.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202401:37 min
A view of two trucks with humanitarian aid arriving at Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

How much aid is getting into Gaza?

Has Israel failed to meet US demands to allow more aid into Gaza, as some aid agencies suggest?
ConflictsNovember 12, 202402:33 min
Show more