Syrian breakdancer hasn't skipped a beat after losing leg

Tessa Clara Walther
October 14, 2024

Mo, a Syrian breakdancer living in Germany, needed to have his leg amputated after suffering injuries in a bomb explosion. His misfortune has not kept him from the dance floor, and he aims to open a dance school to restore hope in other amputees.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lV9P
