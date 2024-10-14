Syrian breakdancer hasn't skipped a beat after losing leg

DanceGermanySyrian breakdancer hasn't skipped a beat after losing legTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDanceGermanyTessa Clara Walther10/14/2024October 14, 2024Mo, a Syrian breakdancer living in Germany, needed to have his leg amputated after suffering injuries in a bomb explosion. His misfortune has not kept him from the dance floor, and he aims to open a dance school to restore hope in other amputees.https://p.dw.com/p/4lV9PAdvertisement