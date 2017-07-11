Syria: NGOs file torture case against Russian Wagner fighters

Three nongovernmental organizations announced on Monday they had filed a landmark legal case in Moscow over the torture of a Syrian detainee.

The case against the Russian mercenary group Wagner comes after several cases in Europe seeking justice for torture victims in the Syrian war.

"This litigation is a first-ever attempt by the family of a Syrian victim to hold Russian suspects accountable for serious crimes committed in Syria," the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression and Russian rights group Memorial said in a joint statement.

More to follow...