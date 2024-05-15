Switzerland: 'Several' wounded in knife attack

A man with a knife attacked and injured several people in the Swiss town of Zofingen on Wednesday evening before being arrested by police. Several victims are in hospital.

Several passers-by have been wounded in an indiscriminate knife attack in the northern Swiss town of Zofingen, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the city of Basel and the German border, according to local police.

"We have several injured," a police spokesperson told the dpa news agency, saying they were on their way to hospital with stab wounds.

Police confirmed on social media at 18:48 CET that the perpetrator had been apprehended by special forces after hiding in a building for two hours.

A large-scale police operation was continuing on Wednesday evening with people advised to avoid the crime scene near the local train station.

Police said it was still unclear whether there was more than one attacker.

