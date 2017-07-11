Swedish parties agree to form coalition with far-right support

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The leader of the Swedish Moderates says his party and two others have agreed to form a minority government. The far-right Sweden Democrats will conditionally back the coalition without being part of it.
The Swedish Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson on Friday said his party had reached a deal with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to form a minority coalition government.
Theanti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which emerged as the largest right-wing party in the September election, has agreed to support the government's formation but will not be a part of it.
Kristersson will become prime minister provided that a majority of Sweden's parliament, the Riksdag, does not vote against his appointment.
"The Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals will build a government and cooperate with the Sweden Democrats in parliament," Kristersson told reporters.
The right-wing bloc within parliament, including the Sweden Democrats, won by a slim majority in the last election, securing 176 seats in the 349-member parliament.
Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who heads Sweden's largest party,has acknowledged defeatbut continued in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed. Although Andersson’s party secured 30.33% for 107 seats, the leftist coalition failed to garner enough to form a majority.
The Liberals have said they do not want to rule in coalition with the Sweden Democrats, a party that was founded by far-right extremists in the 1980s and which is now the second-largest party in parliament.
Although minority governments are not unusual in Scandinavia, Sweden has never before had a government that relies on support from a far-right populist party.
The "confidence and supply" deal, involving the Sweden Democrats voting for government legislation where it is in agreement, would result in a minority government with only a very slender majority.
The incoming government immediately said it would construct new nuclear reactors to meet the country's rising electricity needs.
rc/fb (Reuters, AFP, dpa)