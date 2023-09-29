  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
CrimeSweden

Sweden to call in military to help crack down on gangs

September 29, 2023

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has blamed "irresponsible immigration policy and a failed integration" for the violence. He is taking several steps to help stem growing gang activity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wx9C
Police stand on the site of a powerful explosion that occurred in a residential area in Storvreta outside Uppsala, Sweden
A woman in her 20s, became the latest victim of violence when she was killed by a bomb that tore up a house in UppsalaImage: Anders Wiklund/TT/TT/AP/picture alliance

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was meeting the head of Sweden's armed forces and the police chief on Friday to discuss ways to stem growing gang violence in the country.

He wanted "to see how the armed forces can help the police fight the gangs."

In September alone 12 people were killed in the wave of violence sweeping the country. One was killed in a bomb attack, and another 11 were shot dead in separate incidents.

"We're going to hunt down the gangs, and we're going to defeat them," Kristersson said during a televised address on Thursday evening.

Military and police to work together

The Scandinavian country has been wrestling with rampant gang crime for years. National Police Commissioner Anders Thornberg said it now poses a "serious threat to the safety and security of the country."

"Sweden has never seen anything like this. No other country in Europe is seeing anything like this," Kristersson said.

After winning the election last year, his coalition government had given police greater powers and introduced harsher punishment for gun crimes.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson delivers a televised speech to the nation in Stockholm
Kristersson blamed his political predecessors for the dramatic situationImage: Ninni Andersson/Xinhua/picture alliance

Kristersson may also deploy soldiers to help curb escalating violence, a move also called for by the opposition Social Democrats.

"This is not Sweden, this is not how Sweden is supposed to be," Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson said.

Judicial and migratory reform

Kristersson blamed the on crisis years of political naivety, particularly under Social Democrat-led governments and ramped up anti-migrant rhetoric. Kristersson's Moderate Party came to power with the support of the far-right Swedish Democrats.

"Irresponsible immigration policies and failed integration have led us here," he said.

New laws will give police more power to combat gang activity, including wiretapping and body searches in certain areas, harsher sentences for repeat offenders, and double sentences for some crimes.

"We'll put them on trial. If they are Swedish citizens they will be locked away with long prison sentences, and if they are foreigners they will be deported," he said.

"We are going to deport foreigners who move in criminal gang circles even if they haven't committed a crime," he added.

New youth prisons to separate young offenders from adult criminals are also being constructed.

Kristersson said that efforts were underway to ensure all children learn Swedish.

lo/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man on a hill watching vehicles driving on the Lachin Corridor in Azerbaijan as ethnic Armenian migrants try to get to Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh mass exodus continues

ConflictsSeptember 29, 202303:17 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia on the brink of a new war?

Is Ethiopia on the brink of a new war?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A view of the logo of the Evergrande Group at Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China on September 27, 2023

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

BusinessSeptember 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Slovakia: Election is a test of its pro-Western values

Slovakia: Election is a test of its pro-Western values

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Portrait of Soldier Travis King

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage