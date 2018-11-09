 Survey: what is your favorite photo motif? | Euromaxx | DW | 09.11.2018

Euromaxx

Survey: what is your favorite photo motif?

This week euromaxx wanted to know about your favorite photo subject. Do you like to take pictures of beautiful landscapes, family, friends, enticing food or something very different?

DW Euromaxx - Collage Zuschaueraktion Blickwinkel (DW)

Thanks to everyone who sent in a picture of their favorite photo motif.

DW Euromaxx - Zuschaueraktion Blickwinkel (Axel Strachwitz)


We drew a name from all the participants. Axel Strachlitz from Buenos Aires in Argentinia can look forward to receiving a wristwatch designed exclusively for euromaxx. Congratulations! 
 

Lifestyle  