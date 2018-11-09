Survey: what is your favorite photo motif?

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week euromaxx wanted to know about your favorite photo subject. Do you like to take pictures of beautiful landscapes, family, friends, enticing food or something very different?
Thanks to everyone who sent in a picture of their favorite photo motif.
We drew a name from all the participants. Axel Strachlitz from Buenos Aires in Argentinia can look forward to receiving a wristwatch designed exclusively for euromaxx. Congratulations!
The Euromaxx series "Pioneering Women" introduces women responsible for outstanding groundbreaking achievements. We'd like to know: which woman is your personal role model?
Restaurants with unusual concepts are the latest food fashion. We wanted to know what the most unusual thing you have ever eaten is. To find you whether you have won our raffle, click here.
Euromaxx asked you to tell us which famous European you’d like to see as guest editor of a “Euromaxx Edition” program.
These seven films were not only directed by female filmmakers, they also put strong women at the center of their stories.
We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project.
Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway.
Artists from the 31 countries involved in the First World War were given a block of wood from the front. They created different commemorative works reflecting on the destruction of war and the hope for peace.
Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze?
