 Survey: Paris, mon amour! | Lifestyle | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Survey: Paris, mon amour!

City of love, city of fashion, city of art: Paris has many soubriquets and epitomizes pulsating life. What time of year do you like the French capital most? Send us your entry!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Paris

Paris is always worth a visit, as the metropolis has a lot to offer: A long list of world-famous sights, including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Notre-Dame, as well as boulevards and lots of charm. Any stay also includes a boat trip on the Seine and a visit to one of the famous brasseries. Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world. The credo of many guests from overseas is: If you weren’t in Paris, you weren’t in Europe.

DW reporter Meggin Leigh was also in Paris for the latest episode of “Meggin’s Perfect Weekend” and gives her own very personal travel tips for what to do in the French capital in the run-up to Christmas.

We would like you to tell us at which time of the year you like Paris most. Get your vote in!

Paris is at its most beautiful in:

Spring
Summer
Autumn
Winter
Always

As a thank-you gift, we will be drawing an exclusive Euromaxx-design wristwatch among all entries. The closing date for entries is 13 December 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (13.11.2019)  

Related content

Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Backkunst

Have you ever baked something extra special? 27.11.2019

We asked you for a picture of your most beautiful baking creations. Find out here if you won a wristwatch with the exclusive DW design!

DW Euromaxx Comics von Fernandez That´s so german

From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture 12.11.2019

With the DW series "That's so German," cartoonist Miguel Fernandez has made it his mission to get to the heart of German culture — and make fun of it. Here are more of his chuckle-provoking images.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Freiheit

What does freedom mean to you personally? 21.11.2019

Germany was a divided country from 1961 to 1989. The Berlin Wall is still a symbol of oppression. To mark the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, we wanted you to tell us what freedom means to you personally.

Advertisement
Juliette Binoche (Barbara Sax/AFP/Getty Images)

Juliette Binoche's stellar career in pictures

The French actress is now being honored with the European Achievement in World Cinema award. A selection of her top roles of reveals that she's chosen to work with the most acclaimed directors of international cinema.  

Peter Handke (AFP/A. Jocard)

Nobel laureate Peter Handke's critics and supporters

Genocide denier or poet of the Balkans? Ahead of the award ceremony for the Nobel Prize in Literature 2019, here's an overview of how the debate surrounding the controversial Austrian author unfolded.  

Salzburger Festspiele 2019 (SF/Marco Borrelli)

Igor Levit wins the Beethoven Prize for taking a stand at the keyboard

Awarded this year's International Beethoven Prize, Igor Levit is among the world's most renowned pianists and an impassioned advocate on Twitter for climate action and against rightist extremism.  

Germany Meeting of St. Nicholas in Missen 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildebrandt)

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission

For centuries his mission has been holy — on December 6, St. Nicholas comes to Europe to bring sweet treats to all the good children. No path is too far, and he even manages to be everywhere at the same time.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  