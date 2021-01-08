Super Recognizers and Smart Pigeons

How super recognizers recall faces

Super recognizers have superpowers when it comes to facial recognition - even in large crowds or with grainy video footage. For a long time this ability went unrecognized. Now the police are making use of it.

Smart pigeons

Pigeons are an urban nuisance to many, however, they also have astonishing cognitive abilities. The birds can even distinguish between the art styles of Picasso and Monet.

When memory plays tricks on us

Our memory forms the foundation of our personality, but sometimes it plays tricks on us. Sometimes we cannot remember simple details, other times we can't get things out of our heads. Why does this happen?

Musical intelligence

Listening to music is said to make you smart - at least since the 1990s, when a US study touted the 'Mozart effect'. The link between music and intelligence has been intensively researched since then. Is it true or just a myth?

