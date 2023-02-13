  1. Skip to content
Kansas City Chief's players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes hold on to their trophy after winning the Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs rallied to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, claiming their second NFL title in four seasonsImage: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
SportsUnited States of America

Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs beats Philadelphia Eagles

1 hour ago

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona to secure their third Super Bowl in franchise history. Harrison Butker finally edged the Chiefs ahead with a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds to go.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NOaY

The Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl in four years in the dying moments of the game thanks to a 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP trophy after a scintillating display that included 182 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Off to a flier

The game got off to an explosive start with the Eagles scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, Jalen Hurts crossing with a quarterback sneak at the end of an impressive an 11-play, 75 yard drive.

But the Chiefs struck back as Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco as he led the team down the field before crowning the drive with a perfectly floated pass to Kelce in the end-zone.

Injury struck Mahomes

In the opening half, the Chief's hopes appear bleak when Mahomes appeared to re-injure his right ankle. 

However, Mahomes proved why he is the NFL's most valuable player as he put pain aside to lead his team to a dramatic win. 

With his team trailing, Mahomes threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns which engineered a final drive to set up the dramatic finish.

Half-time show features Rihanna

The halftime show included Rihanna, who was making a long-awaited return to the stage.

She took the stage with a 13 minute career-spanning medley of performances. However, it was her baby bump that dominated the conversation.

Rihanna performing with a baby bump at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
Rihanna perfomed a career-spanning medley at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Image: Ross D. Franklin/AP/dpa

Representatives of the singer confirmed the speculation that the pop star is pregnant with her second child. 

Unique Super Bowl as two Black quarterbacks do battle

ns/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Go to homepage