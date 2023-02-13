Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs beats Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona to secure their third Super Bowl in franchise history. Harrison Butker finally edged the Chiefs ahead with a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds to go.

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP trophy after a scintillating display that included 182 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Off to a flier

The game got off to an explosive start with the Eagles scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, Jalen Hurts crossing with a quarterback sneak at the end of an impressive an 11-play, 75 yard drive.

But the Chiefs struck back as Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco as he led the team down the field before crowning the drive with a perfectly floated pass to Kelce in the end-zone.

Injury struck M ahomes

In the opening half, the Chief's hopes appear bleak when Mahomes appeared to re-injure his right ankle.

However, Mahomes proved why he is the NFL's most valuable player as he put pain aside to lead his team to a dramatic win.

With his team trailing, Mahomes threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns which engineered a final drive to set up the dramatic finish.

Half-time show features Rihanna

The halftime show included Rihanna, who was making a long-awaited return to the stage.

She took the stage with a 13 minute career-spanning medley of performances. However, it was her baby bump that dominated the conversation.

Rihanna perfomed a career-spanning medley at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Image: Ross D. Franklin/AP/dpa

Representatives of the singer confirmed the speculation that the pop star is pregnant with her second child.

