Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru, killing at least a dozen people. The search for missing people continues.
Search in the rubble
Residents salvage belongings from the rubble of collapsed houses in the coastal town of Machala. On March 18, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook southern Ecuador and Peru. Both countries lie on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which stretches along the west coast of the South and North America. Since several tectonic plates meet there, earthquakes occur frequently.
Impending doom
The Puerto Bolivar Maritime Museum and dock are badly damaged by the earthquake. People are still trying to get to the building in boats. They want to salvage what they can. There is a need for haste, because...
Nothing left to save
...a short time later, the footbridge breaks, the foundation gives way and the entire building sinks into the water. In many of the earthquake-hit areas, it was the houses of poorer residents which were most damaged. These were often houses that people had built with their own hands. Now, experts are supposed to check the structural integrity of buildings. Too late for many.
Destroyed home and destroyed hope
Many houses in Ecuador — like this one here in Isla Puna — are simply constructed. This house's outer wall broke away in the quake. The family now hopes for help to rebuild. Other localities affected by the quake including the capital Quito and the cities of Manabí and Manta. Some 400 people were injured, according to authorities.
Tragic accident
In Cuenca, Ecuador's third largest city, a trip during the earthquake ended fatally for one person, the other person in the car was seriously injured. Rescue teams are working around the clock. Videos shared on social media show scenes of the quake and people fleeing from a supermarket. The main thing is to get out quickly!
Promised help
Destroyed buildings in the coastal town of Machala. According to authorities, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Ecuadorian municipality of Balao, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from the port of Guayaquil, at a depth of 44 kilometers. President Guillermo Lasso visited the affected areas and promised immediate assistance.