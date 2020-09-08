Street Debate: Does Africa Get the Media Coverage it Deserves?

At DW's Global Media Forum, we asked journalists how the media's coverage of Africa needs to change, both at home and abroad.

Voxpops: What young Africans think about international media

The international media is often accused of focusing solely on the negative headlines coming out of the African continent – or overlooking them altogether. Do young Africans on the streets of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya agree?

Debunked: Migration

Social media posts are saying that global migration is skyrocketing. But is that true? The fear of huge waves of migrants has gripped people in various parts of the world. Could it be that migration is not accelerating but that there are just more people in the world?

The young refugees shooting hoops in Cyprus

On the small Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the situation for many African refugees is dire. Even after they're granted asylum, the former residents of camps like Pournara have a hard time integrating into society due to the island's lack of political will. But Joshua Kambala and his friends are channeling their frustration in a positive way: On the basketball court.

Starmakers: Meet Patoranking

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie – AKA Patoranking – has made a name for himself in his native Nigeria with his energetic take on the reggae-dancehall genre. He opens up to DW on what motivates him, and why women have the power to shake things up.





My City Soweto

Located on the fringes of Johannesburg, the township of Soweto has been the stage of some of the most pivotal moments in South Africa's history. One of the city's most well-known street artists, Senzo Nhlapo, takes us on a tour of this colorful community.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT​​, 16.07.2022 - 05:30 UTC

SAT​​, 16.07.2022 - 14:30 UTC

SAT​​, 16.07.2022 - 17:30 UTC

SUN,17.07.2022 - 09:30 UTC

SUN, 17.07.2022 - 11:30 UTC

MON, 18.07.2022 - 06:30 UTC

TUE, 19.07.2022 - 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

MON, 18.07.2022 - 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3