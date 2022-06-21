 Street Debate: African Students Overcome Discrimination in Northern Cyprus | The 77 Percent | DW | 18.08.2022

The 77 Percent

Street Debate: African Students Overcome Discrimination in Northern Cyprus

We travel to Northern Cyprus and talks to African students about the challenges they face in their quest for education. And we find out where African students displaced by the war in Ukraine are continuing their degrees.

Screenshot 77 Michael Oti

Screenshot 77 Cyprus Debate

In Northern Cyprus, a booming industry in higher education has lured many African students with the chance to work in Europe. Unfortunately, many of these students become saddled with debt and left vulnerable to loan sharks and human traffickers. In our street debate, Michael Oti sheds light on what it takes to get a degree from a country that isn’t universally recognized.

Screenshot 77 African Student

Why are African students moving abroad?

More and more young Africans are packing their bags and moving abroad. Political instability and poor economic prospects have made the continent's biggest generation uncertain about their futures. But is leaving really the answer?

 

Screenshot 77 Madala Tounkara

Facing despair in the boxing ring

After barely surviving the journey to Spain’s Gran Canaria Island, boxer Madala Tounkara is fighting to become an Olympic champion. But first, the Malian wants to draw attention to the many Africans dying at sea trying to reach Europe.

Screenshot 77 Frances Quarcoopome

Homecoming: Frances Quarcoopome

Frances Quarcoopome returned to Ghana from the UK to create success stories for other companies. Ten years on, her PR firm JamJar itself is the success story, and its work is slowly rebranding the reputation of doing business in Africa.

Screenshot 77 Starmaker

Starmaker - Titi Kuti

Actor and Nollywood star Titi Kuti tells us about his lucky breaks and what it takes to make it in Nigeria's competitive entertainment industry!

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 20.08.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 20.08.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 20.08.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 21.08.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 21.08.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 22.08.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 23.08.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 22.08.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

