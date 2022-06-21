Street Debate: African Students Overcome Discrimination in Northern Cyprus

In Northern Cyprus, a booming industry in higher education has lured many African students with the chance to work in Europe. Unfortunately, many of these students become saddled with debt and left vulnerable to loan sharks and human traffickers. In our street debate, Michael Oti sheds light on what it takes to get a degree from a country that isn’t universally recognized.

Why are African students moving abroad?

More and more young Africans are packing their bags and moving abroad. Political instability and poor economic prospects have made the continent's biggest generation uncertain about their futures. But is leaving really the answer?

Facing despair in the boxing ring

After barely surviving the journey to Spain’s Gran Canaria Island, boxer Madala Tounkara is fighting to become an Olympic champion. But first, the Malian wants to draw attention to the many Africans dying at sea trying to reach Europe.

Homecoming: Frances Quarcoopome

Frances Quarcoopome returned to Ghana from the UK to create success stories for other companies. Ten years on, her PR firm JamJar itself is the success story, and its work is slowly rebranding the reputation of doing business in Africa.

Starmaker - Titi Kuti

Actor and Nollywood star Titi Kuti tells us about his lucky breaks and what it takes to make it in Nigeria's competitive entertainment industry!

