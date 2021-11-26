Strategies to fight HIV

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In an interview, Berlin-based physician Caroline Isner explains new approaches to HIV prevention and treatment.
AIDS continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives every year. According to the UN, the main reasons for this are taboo, stigmatization and discrimination.
UK medical researchers have confirmed that the so-called London Patient, who suffered from the AIDS-causing virus, has been free of infection for over two years. But they warned against speaking of a generalized cure.
A new HIV treatment, injected every eight weeks, is supposed to reduce stigma and discrimination in Uganda. The drug could be a breakthrough for all those infected — if African leaders are ready to invest.
Eshowe, a small town at the center of the world's AIDS epidemic in South Africa, is a beacon of hope in the bid to reduce the AIDS virus. It has beaten the 90-90-90 target deadline set by UNAIDS by a year.
