 Strategies to fight HIV | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 26.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

In Good Shape

Strategies to fight HIV

In an interview, Berlin-based physician Caroline Isner explains new approaches to HIV prevention and treatment.

Watch video 04:36

More in the Media Center

ZAF, 2008: Beim Aids Awareness Project werden kostenlos Kondome an verteilt, um der weiteren Ausbreitung von AIDS vorzubeugen. [en] Aids Awareness Project. Supplying the public with free condoms in effort to prevent the spreading of HIV. | ZAF, 2008: Aids Awareness Project. Supplying the public with free condoms in effort to prevent the spreading of HIV. |

HIV: The plight of women 26.11.2021

Die Fitness-Trainerin Vivien Wettig im Gespräch mit In Good Shape.

Tips for flexible hips 26.11.2021

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - Doing what it takes to stay healthy and fit 19.11.2021

Still aus WDR Beitrag: 'Wunderwerk Knochen'.

How our bones make us movement miracles 19.11.2021

More from In Good Shape

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

HIV - The epidemic is not over 26.11.2021

28.09.2018 HIV infected cell, SEM HIV infected cell. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a 293T cell infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV, blue dots). Small spherical virus particles, visible on the surface, are in the process of budding from the cell membrane. Any non highlighted vesicles of uneven shape are exosomes, thought to be involved in cell communication and transmission of disease, and under investigation as a means of drug delivery. Because 293T cells have lost their ability to protect themselves from viral infection, something that all cells are normally very good at, 293T are easily transfected, or infected, and can be used to produce large amounts of virus. This makes these cells an extraordinarily valuable tool in medicine and research. Magnification: x6600 at 10cm wide. Specimen courtesy of Greg Towers, Univ PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY STEVExGSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F022/5769

How HIV destroys the immune system 26.11.2021

ARCHIV - Der mit dem HI-Virus infizierte «Hans» (Zweitname) sitzt am 22.11.2012 in den Räumen der Aids-Hilfe in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) am Rande eines Interviews vor einem Plakat mit einer rote Schleife, Symbol der Solidarität mit HIV-Positiven und Aids-Kranken. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa (zu lhe Aids-Hilfe: Menschen mit HIV finden nicht so leicht einen Arzt vom 30.11.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

A normal life with HIV 26.11.2021

ILLUSTRATION - Eine rote Aids-Schleife liegt auf einem Globus über dem Kontinent Afrika, aufgenommen in Frankfurt (Oder) am 29.11.2010. Die WHO hat den 1. Dezember als den Weltaidstag 1988 ausgerufen. Rund um den Globus erinnern am 1. Dezember verschiedenste Organisationen an das Thema Aids und rufen dazu auf, aktiv zu werden und Solidarität mit HIV-Infizierten, Aids-Kranken und den ihnen nahestehenden Menschen zu zeigen. Foto: Patrick Pleul dpa/lbn

(F)actually healthy: How myths complicate the fight against HIV 26.11.2021

Read also

28.09.2018 HIV infected cell, SEM HIV infected cell. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a 293T cell infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV, blue dots). Small spherical virus particles, visible on the surface, are in the process of budding from the cell membrane. Any non highlighted vesicles of uneven shape are exosomes, thought to be involved in cell communication and transmission of disease, and under investigation as a means of drug delivery. Because 293T cells have lost their ability to protect themselves from viral infection, something that all cells are normally very good at, 293T are easily transfected, or infected, and can be used to produce large amounts of virus. This makes these cells an extraordinarily valuable tool in medicine and research. Magnification: x6600 at 10cm wide. Specimen courtesy of Greg Towers, Univ PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY STEVExGSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F022/5769

HIV - The Pandemic Is Not Over 25.11.2021

AIDS continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives every year. According to the UN, the main reasons for this are taboo, stigmatization and discrimination.

Medical technician preparing a human sample for HIV testing model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ABRF00139

Second-ever HIV patient cured 10.03.2020

UK medical researchers have confirmed that the so-called London Patient, who suffered from the AIDS-causing virus, has been free of infection for over two years. But they warned against speaking of a generalized cure.

ARCHIV - 01.12.2009, Indien, Bangalore: Indische Aktivisten halten am Welt-Aids-Tag rote Schleifen in den Händen. Mädchen sind nach einem Bericht des UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef am meisten von HIV und Aids bedroht. Alle drei Minuten infiziere sich ein Mädchen mit dem Virus, heißt es in dem Bericht, der am 25.07.2018 in Amsterdam(Niederlande) auf der Welt-Aids-Konferenz vorgelegt wurde. (zu dpa Unicef: Alle drei Minuten infiziert sich ein Mädchen mit HIV vom 25.07.2018) Foto: JAGADEESH/epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Uganda finalizes research on injectible HIV drug 03.03.2020

A new HIV treatment, injected every eight weeks, is supposed to reduce stigma and discrimination in Uganda. The drug could be a breakthrough for all those infected — if African leaders are ready to invest.

People walk by a Doctors withour borders (MSF) HIV testing mobile clinic on November 6, 2014 in Ngudwini on the outskirts of Eshowe. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there were some 35 million people around the world living with HIV by the end of 2013, with some 2.1 million new infections during the course of that year. Sub-Saharan Africa is the most affected region, with almost 70 percent of new infections. AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

S.African town surpasses UN targets to drive down HIV 30.11.2019

Eshowe, a small town at the center of the world's AIDS epidemic in South Africa, is a beacon of hope in the bid to reduce the AIDS virus. It has beaten the 90-90-90 target deadline set by UNAIDS by a year.