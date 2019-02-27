  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Drawing of Antonio Stradivari (1648-1737) holding a violin.
Image: picture alliance/Heritage-Images

Stradivarius

Topic

Italian violin-maker Antonio Stradivari crafted world-famous string instruments.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

A man making a violin in a workshop in Cremona, Italy, where Antonia Stradivari lived and worked as a luthier, producing his world-famous violins, cellos, guitars and violas.

Singing wood

Singing wood

Italy's singing forest has long been the source of wood for instruments. But climate change threatens the tradition.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 27, 2019