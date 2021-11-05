Visit the new DW website

Stop motion

Stop motion is an animation technique where a single, static image of a subject is recorded. The illusion of movement is generated by a slight change in position of the figure and subsequent addition of the single frames

This technique is used for animated cartoons and puppets, as well as a special effect in real film. It was used for the first time at the end of the 19th century, by the French film director Georges Méliès, among others. One of the best-known examples stop motion film is Willis O'Brien's "King Kong" (1933). Today computer animations usually replace the stop motion technique for displaying monsters.

Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Brittany Ille et Vilaine 35 Vignoc Europe Western Europe France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMochetxM/Andia.frx 374312

Bird flu: France orders poultry 'lockdown' 05.11.2021

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease from spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 A van drives outside the stadum with picture of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in protest to the takeover of Newcastle United Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

A tribunal to fight impunity for killing journalists 03.11.2021

In more than 80% of cases involving murdered journalists, the killers are never brought to justice. A tribunal set up by press freedom NGOs wants to stop this impunity and call governments to account, as well.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AVAAZ - Climate Youth activists, Indigenous people, and parents call on leaders to End Climate Betrayal, marking the end of the COP26 Leaders Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Duncan McGlynn/AP Images for AVAAZ)

COP26: 'One of the whitest' climate conferences in years, say environmentalists 03.11.2021

The countries hit hardest by climate change are struggling to attend a UN climate summit that has been hailed as the "best last chance" to stop global warming. What are the implications?
ARCHIV - Bücher der Verlage Random House und Penguin stehen am 26.10.2012 in London, Großbritannien, in einem Bücherregal nebeneinander. Die Fusion von Random House und Penguin zum größten Publikumsverlag der Welt ist besiegelt. Foto: Andy Rain/epa/dpa (zu dpa Megafusion von Random House und Penguin besiegelt vom 01.07.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

US files lawsuit to stop merger of publishing giants 02.11.2021

US legal authorities have filed a suit to block the acquisition of Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House. They said it would be a bad deal for readers and authors alike.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during arrivals at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS 

COP26: Leaders call for urgent climate action on first day of talks 01.11.2021

Leaders, environmental experts and activists called for decisive action to stop global warming, which threatens the future of the planet at the start of the two-week COP26 summit in Glasgow.

August 23, 2021, Manikganj, Bangladesh: A boy is seen climbing a tree that has fallen due to the flooding of the Padma river at Manikganj, outside of Dhaka in Bangladesh. Floods in parts of Bangladesh are likely to worsen with rains continuing in the upstream of major rivers and central regions of the country, the authorities have said. (Credit Image: Â© Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: How to close the emissions gap and keep global warming to 1.5 C 01.11.2021

There are clear pathways for world leaders to honor their pledges to stop global heating at the UN climate summit this week.
200213 -- WUHAN, Feb. 13, 2020 -- A staff member works in a laboratory in Wuhan, central China s Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2020. As a designated service provider of nucleic acid detection of the novel coronavirus, KingMed Diagnostics laboratory in Wuhan conducts non-stop detection service and detects over 2,000 samples from various cities in Hubei Province every day. CHINA-HUBEI-WUHAN-NCP-LABORATORY CN ChengxMin PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

COVID: China urges US to 'stop attacking' Beijing over virus origins 31.10.2021

Beijing said the use of spy agencies, not scientists, was "iron-clad proof" of Washington's attempts to politicize the origins of COVID-19. A new report published Friday shed little fresh light on how the virus emerged.

Togo: The female motorcycle taxi driver challenging stereotypes 29.10.2021

Suzanne N'Dati Tignindo is a female motorcycle cab driver in Togo who battles gender stereotypes and dangerous traffic on a daily basis. But nothing will stop her.
Facebook Schriftzug spiegelt sich in den Augen einer besorgt blickenden Frau mit Binärzahlen *** Facebook logo is reflected in the eyes of a worried-looking woman with binary numbers

Damaging Facebook whistleblower disclosures detailed in media reports 25.10.2021

Several media reports based on analysis of leaked internal documents include details of how Facebook's apps allegedly enabled curbs on free speech and failed to stop content connected to human trafficking.
DEU/Deutschland/Brandenburg/Gross Gastrose, 17.04.2019, Deutsch-polnische Grenze an der Neisse in Gross Gastrose (Landkreis Spree-Neisse). Ein Grenzpfahl der Bundesrepublik Deutschland steht auf dem Neissedamm.

German police stop far-right vigilante border patrols near Polish border 24.10.2021

Police in Germany have stopped dozens of armed, far-right vigilantes patrolling to stop migrants from entering Germany via the Polish border. Germany has sent hundreds of police officers to the border with Poland.
A medical staff inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus disease at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore on October 21, 2021, as India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on October 21, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

'Vaccination is not a silver bullet,' WHO chief scientist says 24.10.2021

Rich nations must stop being greedy with vaccines if they want the pandemic to end, WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told DW. Sharing vaccines, tools, and treatments is the only way to stop new variants.
Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid's Keylor Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

European Super League clubs plan lawsuit against UEFA 24.10.2021

Three football clubs pushing for a European Super League are reportedly considering legal action. The clubs — which had hoped to stop other teams being promoted or relegated — accuse soccer chiefs of seeking a monopoly.
N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)/2021-10-20 07:36:12/

US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks 24.10.2021

A US envoy said North Korea's recent weapon tests were "concerning and counterproductive." Last week, the isolated nation carried out tests of a new type of ballistic missile launched from submarines.
Police officers fire tear gas shell to disperse the supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Thousands of Islamists launched their long march from the eastern city of Lahore toward Pakistan's capital, demanding that the government release the leader of their Saad Rizvi, who was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistan: Four killed at banned Islamist party rally 22.10.2021

Two protesters and two officers were killed when police tried to stop demonstrators from leaving the city of Lahore. Members of the outlawed TLP party want to march to Islamabad to demand the release of their leader.
Pakistani civil society activists carry placard and shout slogans during a rally for women rights on International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2019. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government 'disrespects' women 20.10.2021

Pakistani feminist activist and author Attiya Dawood calls out Imran Khan and the government over a culture of gender violence and victim blaming. She explains to DW why she is confident that this won't stop Pakistan's women fighting back.
People take part in the 'Global march for climate justice' while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

What's at stake at COP26? 18.10.2021

A UN climate summit in Glasgow will pressure world leaders to stop burning fossil fuels, stabilize global temperatures and share money to adapt to increasingly extreme weather.
