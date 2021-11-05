Stop motion is an animation technique where a single, static image of a subject is recorded. The illusion of movement is generated by a slight change in position of the figure and subsequent addition of the single frames

This technique is used for animated cartoons and puppets, as well as a special effect in real film. It was used for the first time at the end of the 19th century, by the French film director Georges Méliès, among others. One of the best-known examples stop motion film is Willis O'Brien's "King Kong" (1933). Today computer animations usually replace the stop motion technique for displaying monsters.