  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
View of Vallee des Merveilles, red rocks.
The Vallee Des Merveilles is the largest European proto-historic site Image: Marc Charuel/Photo12/picture alliance
CultureFrance

Stone Age rock paintings discovered in France

Philipp Jedicke
29 minutes ago

Around 4,000 years ago, Neolithic painters in south-eastern France immortalized warriors, battle scenes and burials on a cliff. Now 120 of their works have just been discovered.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N1cM

As the French regional newspaper La Provence reported on Wednesday, the paintings were discovered on a cliff in the Mercantour National Park in the French Maritime Alps, only about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the "Vallee des Merveilles," or the "Valley of Wonders," which is known for its some 40,000 Stone Age rock engravings.

The newly discovered paintings, which are estimated to be 4,000 years old, depict warriors, combat operations and funerals.

The President of the Mediterranean Alps Institute of Prehistory and Archaeology Prehistory, Claude Salicis, is enthusiastic about the find.

As he reported to the newspaper Nice-Matin, until this new find, only two paintings of this type had been identified in the entire district. "Here we have 120 at once. That means that this site is one of the most important in all of Provence," he said.

According to Salicis, the Stone Age painters ground up the local sedimentary rock, mixed it with colored pigments and applied their motifs with their fingers.

Marcel and Loic Pietri, father and son, discovered the paintings while climbing. The cliff that overlooks the hamlet of La Roche has been used for hiking and climbing for a number of years, but they were the first to notice the works.

The two explorers are deeply rooted in their home region and know the area around Valdeblore near the Italian border very well.

Stone Age engravings.
These are other engravings from the Vallee des MerveillesImage: Herve Champollion/akg-images/picture-alliance

A sacred location for Ligurian warriors

Lime was removed from the rock face several times in the past. Certainly some prehistoric works were destroyed.

Salicis suspects that the cliff was a sacred place for the Celto-Ligurian warriors of the Neolithic Age.

Unlike the famous Lascaux cave paintings in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, the newly discovered works have been exposed to wind and weather for thousands of years. Nevertheless, the scenes are clearly recognizable.

Traces of humans and "archaic human species," as they are called, go back up to a million years in the French Mediterranean region.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An illustration of Homo erectus

Evidence of cooking 780,000 years ago rewrites human history

Evidence of cooking 780,000 years ago rewrites human history

A new study shows that early humans were cooking much further back in history than previously thought. Nutrients required for brain growth may have come from cooked fish.
ScienceNovember 18, 2022
Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

We know a lot about how mummies were embalmed, but the specific substances and mixtures and how exactly they were used have long eluded us — until now.
Science7 hours ago
The Shamaness of Bad Dürrenberg wearing animal teeth and feathers

How Nazis whitewashed a prehistoric shaman's remains

How Nazis whitewashed a prehistoric shaman's remains

Nazis thought the grave belonged to a white man. But the 9,000-year-old human remains were of a powerful, dark-skinned woman.
CultureJanuary 14, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue workers and residents clear debris after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Missile hits apartments, civilians killed

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Science7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Gautam Adani speaks at a business summit

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Business10 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Lahav Shani raises his hands against a blue stage

Munich Philharmonic names Lahav Shani next chief conductor

Munich Philharmonic names Lahav Shani next chief conductor

MusicFebruary 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, positioned on a hill with guns

Marking 80 years since the Battle of Stalingrad

Marking 80 years since the Battle of Stalingrad

History3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

FilmFebruary 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage