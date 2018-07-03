 Statue of German rocker Udo Lindenberg stolen — and no one notices | Music | DW | 05.07.2018

Music

Statue of German rocker Udo Lindenberg stolen — and no one notices

Lindenberg is a cult figure in Germany, and the living legend has a bronze effigy in his hometown. Cracked, temporarily replaced and now stolen, "Gronau's statue of liberty" has faced many challenges within three years.

  • Udo Lindenberg Statue (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Monument for a living legend

    How many celebrities can boast that a statue has been put up in their honor? Living legend Udo Lindenberg, 72, has been rocking Germany for over five decades and is not ready to retire. The large bronze behind him, however, didn't hold very long. Three years after it was erected, it is currently being restored. Now a smaller temporary replacement statue was also stolen.

  • Udo Lindenberg at the drums, Copyright: dpa/ H. Schiffler

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    A drumming career

    Udo always loved the drums, even as a child. He left home at the age of 15, waited tables in Düsseldorf and played gigs in bars. After some time spent abroad, Udo landed in Hamburg. He met German band leader Peter Herbolzheimer, and was soon increasingly in demand as a studio musician.

  • Udo Lindenberg and Klaus Doldinger, Copyright: dpa/O. Stratmann

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Jazz-rock with Doldinger

    In 1970, Klaus Doldinger, a renowned jazz musician, heard Udo play, and invited him to join his new band, Passport. Udo was the band's drummer for three years. "That music was something else," he says.

  • Singer Udo Lindenberg and director Peter Zadek, Copyright: dpa/Gus

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    The Panic Orchestra

    After his stint with Passport, Udo started his first rock band in 1973: the Panik Orchestra. No musician before him had dared play rock music with German language lyrics, tales about life and longings, ordinary people, drinking and partying. By 1978, Udo and his band were big stars in Germany. Pictured: Udo and theater director Peter Zadek celebrate the band's fifth anniversary.

  • Udo Lindenberg in East Berlin Concert in 1983 at the Palast der Republik, Copyright: dpa/Dieter Klar

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Cult song

    Udo really wanted to perform in East Germany. Cheeky as ever, he wrote a song, "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special train to Pankow), pleading with East German leader Honecker to let him play East Berlin. His wish was granted in 1983 — under the watchful eyes of East Germany's Stasi secret police. The Stasi actually had a 108-page long file on the musician.

  • Udo Lindenberg meets fans, Copyright: dpa/C. Rehder

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    A man of the people

    Udo Lindenberg comes across as aloof because he usually wears sunglasses. But the rock star actually enjoys mingling with his fans, as shows this photo from 1989. He chats with people, gives autographs, and doesn't shy away from selfies. Fans love the moment when he pushes his shades down his nose, allowing them to peer into his eyes.

  • Udo Lindenberg dancing in front of the Hotel Atlantic, Copyright: dpa/J. Ressing

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    At home in a luxury hotel

    For the past 20 years, Udo has called a suite in one of Hamburg's finest hotels, the Atlantic Kempinski, home. He has everything he needs at the hotel, he says, adding it's a good place to meet all kinds of people, and chat at the bar about everything under the sun. And no one seems to mind that he wanders about the lobby, smoking a cigar.

  • Udo Lindenberg drawing, Copyright: dpa / S.Hesse

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Panicked painting

    One day, Udo Lindenberg started to draw, small, comic-style "Udograms," portrayals of fat women, skinny men, self-portraits. His oeuvre includes entire cycles , like "Nackte Akte" (Naked nudes) and "Arschgesichter und andere Gezeichnete" (Buttheads and other drawings). A specialty: the "Likörelle" — paintings made of brightly colored liqueurs.

  • Udo Lindenberg in the 1990s, singing, Copyright: dpa / S.Hesse

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Hard times

    Things started going downhill in the late 1980s. Udo was in his mid-40s, still young but too old for many. He stagnated, drank too heavily and threatened to become his own caricature. Many fans turned their backs on the rock singer.

  • Udo Lindenberg, Copyright: Tine Acke

    A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

    Stronger than ever

    But Udo made a comeback, stronger and better than ever. Right in time for this 70th birthday on May 17, 2016, he launched a contemplative album that skyrocketed in the charts: "Stärker als die Zeit" (Stronger than time). Udo Lindenberg just keeps on rockin'.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


A statue of Germany's rock legend Udo Lindenberg was stolen in Gronau at some point over the weekend — but no one noticed that the work was missing until a couple of days later, even though it used to stand at a roundabout in the small town in western Germany.

In the notice they posted on Facebook on Wednesday, police of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia quoted lyrics from different Lindenberg songs.

Watch video 00:43
Now live
00:43 mins.

Who is Udo Lindenberg?

Germany's cult rocker

Udo Lindenberg was born in Gronau, close to the Dutch border. The town is so proud of its famous son that not only did fans name a square after the rock idol — they even erected a larger-than-life bronze statue of the rock singer.

The rock star himself unveiled the statue on his 69th birthday in May 2015, calling it "Gronau's statue of liberty."

However, the statue had to be removed in April this year for repairs after a crack appeared around the figure's ankle. Tests are currently being conducted to determine if the statue is, in fact, really made of bronze. 

In the meantime, a smaller version of Lindenberg's statue had been set up to replace the original work during its restoration. Known as the Linden-Zwerg (Linden-dwarf), the 1.3-meter-high (4.3-foot-high) statue, which reportedly cost €7,750 ($9,000), was the one stolen over the weekend. 

Gronau has also made Lindenberg an honorary citizen of the town and celebrates him in its rock'n'pop museum, located on a street named after him, the Udo-Lindenberg-Platz. 

Last May, the rock star also opened a museum in Hamburg, Panic City, celebrating his own career.

  • Udo Lindenberg stands in front of Panik City on Hamburg's Reeperbahn (Picture alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    At home with your own city

    Panik City would have been inconceivable anywhere else. For decades, the musician has lived in Hamburg's Hotel Atlantic, and he declared his love for the red light district's "Reeperbahn" street in the song of that name. The "Udo Lindenberg Experience" associates his artistic career with the history of the "Colorful Republic of Germany."

  • Udo Lindenberg holds a bottle of beer on the Reeperbahn, an East German Trabant car off to the side (Picture alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    Ode to the twin-stroke engine

    With the mighty symbolism of a twin-stroke engine and its pungent exhaust fumes — such as this iconic beauty from the former East Germany — who needs a luxury limousine? Some thought Lindenberg was talking nonsense when he spoke about the reunification of divided Germany. Actually, he was prophetic. Even before 1990, he had no qualms about traveling to the German Democratic Republic.

  • Udo Lindenberg performs in 1983 in East Berlin's Palasc of the Republic. (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    Performing in the East

    In 1975, "Rock 'n' Roll Arena in Jena" told of Lindenberg's dream of playing in that East German city. In 1983, he actually did agree to perform in East Berlin's Palace of the Republic — in protest of NATO's nuclear missile deployment and on the condition that he'd be permitted to tour the GDR — but that concert turned out to be the only one before the communist country ceased to exist.

  • Udo Lindenberg waves from a subway traincar. (Getty Images/C. Bilan)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    Honecker's buddy — in song

    Lindenberg waves from a Berlin subway train bound for Pankow, 22 years after the song "Sonderzug nach Pankow" ("Pankow Express") was released. Pankow was a suburb in the East, out of reach for West Berliners. In the song, he pals up with East German leader Erich Honecker, the "chieftain" who "secretly listens to Western broadcasts in the bathroom." Lindenberg "brought along a bottle of cognac."

  • Black and white photo of Udo Lindenberg in the 1970s (picture-alliance/United Archiv/S. Pilz)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    In crisis

    Lindenberg has been a star in the West since the 1970s, but after a new era began for unified Germany in 1990, alcohol abuse led to a personal and artistic crisis. His excesses were detrimental to the quality of his songs, record sales were down and his trademark outfit of a hat and sunglasses started to look like a caricature.

  • Udo Lindenberg paints a mural (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Hesse)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    Success, not only in words

    It was a time when Lindenberg discovered painting — and triumphed there too. A number of exhibitions, two personally-designed special postage stamps and a UNICEF Christmas card proved his pictures were in demand. Some are even rumored to hang in the national chancellery.

  • Udo Lindenberg starts one of his tours, here onstage in the German city of Kiel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    Incomparable comeback

    Many artists never find their way out of creative or existential crises. In fact, Lindenberg later said his dark days might have ended differently. But the "panic rocker" did make a rare comeback. In 2008, Lindenberg's album "Stark wie Zwei" ("As Strong as Two") hit the album chart's top spot in Germany.

  • Udo Lindenberg performs onstage with Jan Delay (Tine Acke)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    With a little help from his friends

    Helping his comeback were artists like Jan Delay, who called Lindenberg an idol and a poet and probably showed him the way to modern music styles. It was the beginning of years of victory marches in stadium tours. Lindenberg didn't even need to release a new album. But in 2016, he did — called "Stärker als die Zeit" ("Stronger Than Time").

  • Udo Lindenberg with actors of the musical Hinterm Horizont. (AP)

    'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

    Love story

    January 2011 saw the premiere of the musical "Hinterm Horizont" ("Beyond the Horizon"). Based on a true story, it tells of how Lindenberg, at his concert in East Germany's Palace of the Republic, falls in love with an activist of the communist state's youth association (FDJ). After five years of performances were attended by 2 million visitors in Berlin, the musical played in Hamburg for a year.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (rf)


