 Sri Lanka expels 600 foreigners after Easter bombings | News | DW | 05.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sri Lanka expels 600 foreigners after Easter bombings

Around 200 Islamic clerics were among the 600 foreigners expelled from Sri Lanka after deadly bombings on Easter Sunday. Extensive security measures have been taken as schools reopen. Tourism has effectively collapsed.

A security officer stands guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine following bomb attacks in Sri Lanka (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

As children prepare to go back to school on Monday, tens of thousands of security personnel secured public buildings and checked some 10,900 school buildings in the seaside city of Negombo which was hit by several bombings on Easter Sunday.

Authorities have also imposed a curfew in Negombo, located outside the capital Colombo, in an attempt to defuse tensions between local religious groups.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said "police and soldiers combed school premises and the surrounding areas to make sure it is safe for children to go back" on Monday.

Sri Lanka imposed a state of emergency after the April 21 bombings of three Christian churches and three luxury hotels which left more than 250 people dead. Troops and police were given broad powers to arrest and detain suspects and about 150 people have been taken into custody.

Watch video 01:54

Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter Sunday attacks

Checking visas

A local cleric in Negombo who was known to have traveled to India where he made contact with jihadists has been accused of organizing the coordinated suicide attacks. A local jihadi group who pledged allegiance to the militant "Islamic State" group has been blamed for carrying out the bombings.

As part of the measures taken after the bombings, the government clamped down on foreign Islamic clerics living on the majority Buddhist island nation.

Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said 200 clerics were found to have overstayed visas. They were fined and expelled. "Considering the current situation in the country, we reviewed the visa system and took a decision to tighten visa restrictions for religious teachers," Abeywardena told the AFP.

Police said other foreigners who have overstayed their visas were from Bangladesh, India, the Maldives and Pakistan.

"There are religious institutions which have been getting in foreign preachers for decades," Abeywardena said. "We have no issues with them, but there are some which mushroomed recently. We will pay more attention to them."

Watch video 02:50

Refugees targeted after Sri Lanka bombings

Tourism collapse

There were more cancellations than bookings for hotels on the island following the Easter bombings.

Sri Lanka's Tourism Bureau Chairman Kishu Gomes told Reuters on Saturday that cancellation rates averaged 70%, with most of them centered on the capital, Colombo.

The manager of the Warahena Beach Hotel in Bentota said that all her guests cancelled following the news of the Easter bombings. 

"There are no bookings: this week, next month, even in October, they have all canceled," Samanmali Collone told Reuters from her deserted beachside restaurant. "We have had issues before but this is completely different," she said.

Tourism was Sri Lanka's third largest and fastest growing source of foreign currency last year, behind textiles and clothing, tea and spices.

Watch video 02:05

Vigil held in Colombo a week after Easter bomb attack

jm/rs (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Sri Lanka's Catholics cancel Mass over 'specific attack threat'

Catholic services are being canceled in Sri Lanka for a second weekend. The move comes after government warnings that there could be a repeat of the Easter Sunday church attacks, in which more than 250 died. (02.05.2019)  

Sri Lanka's Muslims under pressure after Easter Sunday bombings

The Muslim community in Sri Lanka is facing a backlash after the April 21 bombings. They are asking for tolerance amid a growing atmosphere of mistrust and animosity. Nimisha Jaiswal reports from Negombo. (30.04.2019)  

Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi appears in new video

For the first time in five years, the leader of IS has appeared on video. He talks about recent incidents, including the fall of Baghouz last month, and praises the Sri Lanka attacks. (29.04.2019)  

After the tragedy, Sri Lankan tourism braces for impact

More than 250 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Sunday. The attacks struck at the heart of the country's vibrant tourism industry, a sector of importance to the country’s fragile economy. (24.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter Sunday attacks  

Vigil held in Colombo a week after Easter bomb attack  

Refugees targeted after Sri Lanka bombings  

Related content

Burka Verbot Frankreich Frauen Symbolbild

Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter terror attacks 29.04.2019

Sri Lanka issued the ban as part of emergency measures enacted in the wake of the Easter Sunday suicide attacks. There are fears the step could fan tensions between religious groups in the Buddhist-majority country.

Sri Lanka Negombo St. Sebastian Kriche

Sri Lanka's Catholics cancel Mass over 'specific attack threat' 02.05.2019

Catholic services are being canceled in Sri Lanka for a second weekend. The move comes after government warnings that there could be a repeat of the Easter Sunday church attacks, in which more than 250 died.

Sri Lanka Waschung zum Ramadanfest Zuckerfest

Sri Lanka's Muslims under pressure after Easter Sunday bombings 30.04.2019

The Muslim community in Sri Lanka is facing a backlash after the April 21 bombings. They are asking for tolerance amid a growing atmosphere of mistrust and animosity. Nimisha Jaiswal reports from Negombo.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  