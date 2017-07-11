Spy novelist John le Carre dies, agent says

Legendary spy novelist John le Carre has died, his agent announced on Sunday.

"With much sadness, I must announce the passing of one the world’s great writers," literary agent Jonny Geller said on Twitter.

He said he died after a short illness that was unrelated to COVID-19.

"John le Carre was an undisuputed giant of English literature. He defined the Cold War era and fearlessly spoke truth to power in the decades that followed," wrote Geller CEO of the Curtis Brown agency that represented the author.

He shared a statement from the family, who wrote: "We all deeply grieve his passing."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.