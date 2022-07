Sports Life

Sports Life - Football in Prison - Getting Life Back on Track

Mirco is serving five years in prison for online fraud. Every day he has the same routines and follows strict rules. His personal highlight is attending football training twice a week. His team is competing at the Sepp Herberger Cup, a competition for the best juvie prison teams. This week on Sports Life we accompany Mirco, as he tells us how football can help him get his life back on track.