Sports Life

Sports Life - CS Santosh fights his way back from the brink

Motorcycle racer CS Santosh, an icon of Indian motorsport, suffered a life-changing crash at the Dakar Rally in 2021. When he awoke from an induced coma feeling like a totally different person, Santosh was forced to start from scratch. He spoke to Sports Life about his arduous journey back from the brink, and the challenges of recovering his own unrecognizable existence.