Special: Afro.Germany

Being Black in Germany - Subtle racism and where it comes from

With our multimedia project "Afro.Germany" we want to depict and question everyday racism - which can often be quite subtle. Only people of color come up in our documentary film "Afro.Germany," directed by Jana Pareigis, Susanne Lenz-Gleißner and Adama Ulrich. They tell our Afro-German journalist Jana Pareigis about their experiences in Germany - their homeland or adopted country. This page explores historical, cultural and social phenomena connected to racism. Among the topics are what the Nazis termed "Völkerschau" (human zoos) the initiative "School Without Racism" supported by Ghanaian-born former German national soccer player Gerald Asamoah, as well as the struggle for politically correct speech.