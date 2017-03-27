Special: Afro.Germany

Visit the new DW website

Being Black in Germany - Subtle racism and where it comes from

With our multimedia project "Afro.Germany" we want to depict and question everyday racism - which can often be quite subtle. Only people of color come up in our documentary film "Afro.Germany," directed by Jana Pareigis, Susanne Lenz-Gleißner and Adama Ulrich. They tell our Afro-German journalist Jana Pareigis about their experiences in Germany - their homeland or adopted country. This page explores historical, cultural and social phenomena connected to racism. Among the topics are what the Nazis termed "Völkerschau" (human zoos) the initiative "School Without Racism" supported by Ghanaian-born former German national soccer player Gerald Asamoah, as well as the struggle for politically correct speech.

How people of color experience living in Germany

How people of color experience living in Germany 27.03.2017

What is it like to be a black person in Germany? News anchor Jana Pareigis traveled across Germany and met other black people living in the country, including artist Robin Rhode, and rapper Samy Deluxe.
Daniel Defoe's classic characters, Robinson Crusoe, and his companion Friday, with their animals on an isolated island. Written in 1720, Robinson Crusoe maintained its popularity into the 20th century. 1875 Currier and Ives print. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Avoiding racism: The struggle to use the right words 10.03.2017

Who would openly call themselves racist today? Still, racism echoes through even the seemingly most benign words. Literary scholar Susan Arndt has taken a closer look at how racism permeates language and society.
2-G82-Z3-1885-3 (593497) 'Krolls Etablissement. Bella-Coola- Indianer' Gesellschaft / Zirkus / Plakate: - 'Krolls Etablissement. Bella-Coola- Indianer'. - Carl Hagenbecks Tierpark. Plakat, 1885. Lithografie, 42 x 62 cm. Druckerei Adolph Friedländer. Hamburg, Hagenbeck-Archiv.

Human zoos: When people were the exhibits 10.03.2017

From the German Empire through the 1930s, humans were locked up and exhibited in zoos. These racist "ethnological expositions" remain a traumatizing experience for Theodor Wonja Michael.
Gerald Asamoah spricht mit Schülern in der Rosa Parks Gesamtschule - Schule ohne Rassismus. Nur verwenden im Artikel von Gaby Reucher über die Rosa Parks Schule.

'Children are our future': German footballer Gerald Asamoah tackles racism at school 10.03.2017

Gerald Asamoah was a star on Germany's national football team. Now he works with young people at the Rosa Parks School in Germany to promote tolerance and understanding, so that xenophobia and violence don't take root.
ACHTUNG: Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden und bei Nennung des Buches und des Hatje Cantz Verlages. Die jüngste Publikation zum südafrikanischen Performancekünstler Robin Rhode. Harvest 2005-2014 15 c-print 33,7 x 60 cm 13.27 x 23.62 inches Quelle: http://www.hatjecantz.de/popup-626-0.html?download=00004160

Robin Rhode: Painting in black and white, but only in art 10.03.2017

Renowned South African street art performer Robin Rhode employs his black-and-white paintings to lay down the marker against racial segregation.
Projekt Afro.Deutschland (DW-Video-Still): Esther Donkor

When natural hair becomes a journey to oneself 10.03.2017

Many Afro-Germans have trouble finding hair products and stylists that understand their hair. Esther Donkor founded the online magazine krauselocke.de to fill the gap. The publication goes far beyond hair.

Projekt Afro.Deutschland (DW-Video-Still): Sammy Deluxe

'As a kid, I wanted to be white' 10.03.2017

Samy Deluxe is one of Germany's most successful rappers. Hip hop is like a religion for him and he sees himself as German poet - but his skin color is a challenge for him. Here are seven statements from Samy Deluxe.
Die afrodeutsche Journalistin und DW-Moderatorin Jana Pareigis bei den Dreharbeiten zum DW-Dokumentarfilm Afro.Deutschland.

I'm German. What else? 10.03.2017

"Where do you come from?" As an Afro-German, DW host Jana Pareigis was asked this question very often. In our film "Afro.Germany," she discusses with other people of color how they experience living in Germany.
Bildnummer: 52015095 Datum: 23.03.2004 Copyright: imago/imagebroker Menschen unterschiedlicher Hautfarbe geben sich die Hand, Personen , Highlight , Körperteile; 2004, Symbolfoto, Hand, Hände, Integration, Völkerverständigung, shakehands, shake hands, Multikulti, multikulturelle, multikultureller, multikulturelles, Zusammenhalt, Akzeptanz, Verständigung, Toleranz, Zusammenarbeit; , quer, Kbdig, Einzelbild, Deutschland, ,

#afrogermany - How white is Germany? 10.03.2017

"I'm a Black man in a white world," sang Michael Kiwanuka. This multimedia project gives people of color in Germany a platform and seeks to raise awareness for the subtle, everyday racism that still impacts our society.