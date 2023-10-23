Spanish police seize ancient gold jewelry taken from Ukraine

The artifacts are worth €60 million and were recovered after a cross-European police operation.

Spanish police have recovered gold jewelry illegally taken from Ukraine in 2016.

The artifacts considered part of Ukraine's historical heritage is worth €60 million ($64 million).

"The seized pieces, gold jewelry of great historical and economic value, had been stolen and exported illegally from Ukraine and were going to be sold in Madrid," police said Monday.

Police arrested three Spaniards and two Ukrainians, including the "main suspect," an Orthodox Church priest who was attempting to sell the jewelry.

Expansive operation to recover the jewelry

The pieces went missing after being put on display at a Kyiv museum between 2009 and 2013.

Spanish police launched an investigation in 2021 after a businessman in Madrid purchased a gold belt in a private sale.

This led investigators to the other 10 artifacts seized last month from the suspects. Police also found fake documents in English, Ukrainian and Spanish to make it look as if the jewelry belonged to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Authorities in Ukraine, Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and North Macedonia helped with the investigation.

Spain's National Archeological Museum and the country's Cultural Heritage Institute were studying the pieces.

lo/rc (AP, AFP, EFE)