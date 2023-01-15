  1. Skip to content
A sea of people, some with banners, march through the streets of Madrid, January 15
Thousands of people blame the regional goverment of Madrid for failures of public health servicesImage: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo/picture alliance
HealthSpain

Spain: Thousands of health care workers protest in Madrid

1 hour ago

Tens of thousands of health care workers took to the streets of Madrid to protest staffing shortages as well as an overall lack of support for the public health care system in the region.

Tens of thousands of health workers took to the streets of Madrid on Sunday to lodge their protests against what they consider an erosion of public health infrastructure.

Around 30,000 protesters marched in the Spanish capital, a spokesman for the regional government said. Health workers blame the regional government, led by conservative heavyweight Isabel Diaz Ayuso, for the health care problems at the local level.

Ayuso is the president of the Popular Party and the head of the Madrid region. Her party has come under fire in recent years for staffing shortages in primary health care centers.

Ayuso's policies during the pandemic were severely criticized, with Madrid registering one of the highest excess mortality rates in Europe. Organizers say Madrid spends the least amount per capita on primary health care, despite being one of the wealthiest regions in the country. 

They say that for every €2 (about $2.17) spend on health care in Madrid, €1 ends up in the private sector. Primary care services have been strained ever since the pandemic and medical workers last November protested against the regional government's plan to allow more private participation in health care partnerships.

Huge crowds protest against the regional goverment, with banners calling out the regional head, Ayuso, in Madrid
Protesters blame the regional government for failures of public healthImage: Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Protesters decry lack of support for public services

Demonstrators took to the streets carrying signs reading "S.O.S. Public Health Care" and "Stop Privatization" to protest against the regional government's lack of support for the public health system.

Ayuso has alleged that the protests have been orchestrated by left-wing parties ahead of regional elections across most of the county later this May. 

