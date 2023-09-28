Spain: Teen stabs three teachers, two students

Police detained 14-year-old after students and teachers are stabbed after classes began. The motive for the attck is not yet known.

Police in Spain detained a teenager for stabbing three teachers and two students at a school on Thursday.

The incident took place at a high school in Jerez de la Frontera in the south of the country.

Police evacuated the school and cordoned the area off after the violent attack that saw four of the injured needing hospital treatment Image: Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Staff and students stabbed repeatedly — police

Police said the suspect was a 14-year-old who allegedly began repeatedly stabbing school staff and students after class had started.

"Police located the suspect on the third floor. He had in his possession the two knives used to attack three teachers and two students," police spokesman Adrian Dominguez said from the scene, adding that the student had been taken to a police station.

Regional education minister Patricacia del Pozo said that four of the injured were being treated in hospital, with a teacher requiring eye surgery after having been stabbed.

"I ask for great caution until the investigation is concluded," Del Pozo said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

An unidentified student told private broadcaster La Sexta that the suspect allegedly ran to the rear of the classroom, "dropped his backpack on the floor and pulled out the knives before shouting 'I'm going to kill you!'"

"He was running, chasing people, everyone went out into the playground," he added.

Parents could be seen rushing to the school which had been cordoned off by police in visuals broadcast on local television stations.

Spain has a relatively low rate of violent crime when compared with other European countries.

In 2021 there was a crime rate of 41.4 incidents per 1,000 people, and was the lowest in recent history, according to the Spanish government.

kb/jcg (AFP, Reuters)