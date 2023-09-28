  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
CrimeSpain

Spain: Teen stabs three teachers, two students

September 28, 2023

Police detained 14-year-old after students and teachers are stabbed after classes began. The motive for the attck is not yet known.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wvis
Two women embrace at the school in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain
Police said a 14-year-old was apprehended on the third floor of the school after allegedly launching an attack armed with two knivesImage: Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Police in Spain detained a teenager for stabbing three teachers and two students at a school on Thursday.

The incident took place at a high school in Jerez de la Frontera in the south of the country.

Students gather outside the school in Jerez de la Frontera
Police evacuated the school and cordoned the area off after the violent attack that saw four of the injured needing hospital treatmentImage: Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Staff and students stabbed repeatedly — police

Police said the suspect was a 14-year-old who allegedly began repeatedly stabbing school staff and students after class had started.

"Police located the suspect on the third floor. He had in his possession the two knives used to attack three teachers and two students," police spokesman Adrian Dominguez said from the scene, adding that the student had been taken to a police station.

Regional education minister Patricacia del Pozo said that four of the injured were being treated in hospital, with a teacher requiring eye surgery after having been stabbed.

"I ask for great caution until the investigation is concluded," Del Pozo said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

An unidentified student told private broadcaster La Sexta that the suspect allegedly ran to the rear of the classroom, "dropped his backpack on the floor and pulled out the knives before shouting 'I'm going to kill you!'"

"He was running, chasing people, everyone went out into the playground," he added.

Parents could be seen rushing to the school which had been cordoned off by police in visuals broadcast on local television stations.

Spain has a relatively low rate of violent crime when compared with other European countries.

In 2021 there was a crime rate of 41.4 incidents per 1,000 people, and was the lowest in recent history, according to the Spanish government.

kb/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, as thousands flee the region after Baku took control last week
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

external

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Food SecuritySeptember 28, 202302:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Dark clouds roll past the US Capitol

US government shutdowns: A chronology

US government shutdowns: A chronology

PoliticsSeptember 28, 20239 images
More from North America
Go to homepage