 Soyuz rocket lifts off with new crew for ISS | News | DW | 03.12.2018

News

Soyuz rocket lifts off with new crew for ISS

A Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts is headed for the International Space Station. It is the first liftoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan since a mission failed in October.

Sojus-Rakete zur ISS gestartet (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

Three astronauts blasted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday from the Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The three travelers, a Russian, an American and a Canadian are on the first manned mission since a failed launch from the facility on October 11.

Watch video 01:29
Now live
01:29 mins.

Moments leading to Soyuz rocket failure

New astronauts Anne McClain of the United States and David Saint-Jacques of Canada, together with veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Russia, are due to arrive at the space station after a trip of six hours.

Aboard the space station, German astronaut Alexander Gerst posted photos of the three current crew members tidying up "for the arrival of our friends," according to a post on Twitter.

"Looking forward to having a full crew of six up here again, at least for a few weeks. Godspeed," Gerst said.

av/rc (dpa, Reuters)

