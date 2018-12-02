Soyuz rocket lifts off with new crew for ISS

Three astronauts blasted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday from the Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The three travelers, a Russian, an American and a Canadian are on the first manned mission since a failed launch from the facility on October 11.

New astronauts Anne McClain of the United States and David Saint-Jacques of Canada, together with veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Russia, are due to arrive at the space station after a trip of six hours.

Aboard the space station, German astronaut Alexander Gerst posted photos of the three current crew members tidying up "for the arrival of our friends," according to a post on Twitter.

"Looking forward to having a full crew of six up here again, at least for a few weeks. Godspeed," Gerst said.

