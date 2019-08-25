 South Korea: Search for survivors intensifies after helicopter crash | News | DW | 01.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

South Korea: Search for survivors intensifies after helicopter crash

A South Korean rescue helicopter has crashed with seven people on board. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

South Korea Helicopter crash near Dokdo

This photo, provided by the National Fire Agency, shows fire authorities engaging in a rescue operation

Rescue efforts were underway on Friday after a South Korean ambulance helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea off the country's east coast.

Seong Ho-seon, who is part of the team looking for survivors, said that the helicopter was responding to an injury of a crab fisherman when it crashed at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday. It had the wounded patient on board and was en route to a hospital in Daegu on the mainland when tragedy struck.

Dokdo map

Map showing Dokdo, where the helicopter took off from

Read more: Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations

"We presume that the helicopter crashed into sea within two minutes after liftoff," Seong said as part of a televised briefing.

South Korea helicopter crash

Interior Minister Chin Young chairs a meeting with related government officials via teleconference at the government complex in Seoul. He was reacting to the helicopter crash in the East Sea

The accident took place near the South Korea-controlled islets of Dokdo.

Numerous airplanes have been deployed, as well as 30 divers, but until now, no survivors have been found.

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations

Increasing costs are pushing the two countries to end their trade dispute and disagreements over historical treaties. Despite the dawn of a new imperial era, damaged mutual trust could prove a hindrance to an agreement. (22.10.2019)  

South Korea starts drills at Japan-claimed islands

South Korea's navy has launched a drill around a group of small islands claimed by both Tokyo and Seoul as the feud between the countries escalates. According to Japan, the islands are "obviously" part of its territory. (25.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Seoul drops special WTO designation  

Kim Jong-un aims to raze South Korean resort buildings  

Related content

Südkorea Militärübung auf Dokdo-Insel, Takeshima

South Korea starts drills at Japan-claimed islands 25.08.2019

South Korea's navy has launched a drill around a group of small islands claimed by both Tokyo and Seoul as the feud between the countries escalates. According to Japan, the islands are "obviously" part of its territory.

Südkorea Luftwaffenstützpunkt Gwangju

South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft 23.07.2019

The fighter jets "took tactical action" against Russian and Chinese warplanes for violating South Korean airspace. But Russia has denied the allegations, saying the joint patrol was operating in international airspace.

Advertisement