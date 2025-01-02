South Korea: Police raid Muan airport following Jeju crash

The airplane crash from the Thailand to South Korea flight claimed the lives of 179 of the 181 people on board. Investigators have suggested a bird strike could have led to engine failure.

South Korean police raided Muan International Airport on Thursday morning where a Jeju Air plane had crashed on Sunday, local Yonhap news agency reported.

In a statement reported on by the AFP news agency, police said: "In relation to the plane accident that occurred on December 29, a search and seizure operation is being conducted from 9 a.m. on January 2 at three locations."

The locations including Muan airport, the Jeju Air office in Seoul and a regional aviation office.

More to follow

