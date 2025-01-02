  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Law and JusticeSouth Korea

South Korea: Police raid Muan airport following Jeju crash

January 2, 2025

The airplane crash from the Thailand to South Korea flight claimed the lives of 179 of the 181 people on board. Investigators have suggested a bird strike could have led to engine failure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ok7A
DW News "Breaking"

South Korean police raided Muan International Airport on Thursday morning where a Jeju Air plane had crashed on Sunday, local Yonhap news agency reported.

In a statement reported on by the AFP news agency, police said: "In relation to the plane accident that occurred on December 29, a search and seizure operation is being conducted from 9 a.m. on January 2 at three locations."

The locations including Muan airport, the Jeju Air office in Seoul and a regional aviation office.

More to follow

km/jsi (AFP, Reuters)