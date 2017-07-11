South Korea: Death toll from Hinnamnor typhoon rises to 10

The death toll from a typhoon that hit South Korea has risen to ten, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Hinnamnor typhoon is one of the most powerful to hit the country in decades.

South Korean broadcasters reported that seven bodies and two survivors were discovered during a rescue operation at a flooded underground parking lot in Pohang on the country's southeastern coast.

The nine were trapped after they went into the parking lot to move their cars, local media reported.

Search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday, with authorities saying two people were still missing.

One other death was confirmed in Pohang on Wednesday.

In nearby Gyeongju, one person was killed when a home was buried in a landslide, authorities said.

What is the Hinnamnor typhoon?

Hinnamnor reached the mainland South Korea early on Tuesday.

After raging for two and a half hours, the typhoon moved northeastwards away from the country.

Before it made landfall, the country closed some 600 schools and around 250 domestic flights were canceled as a precautionary measure.

Almost 90,000 households temporarily lost power during the storm. Authorities said that supply had been restored to most of them by Wednesday morning.

Hinnamnor has destroyed around 12,000 buildings and more than 4,700 people have been forced to leave their homes.

The Korean Peninsula is hit by cyclones every year, during summer and early in autumn. Hinnamnor was the 11th cyclone to hit the peninsula this year.

sdi/wd (AFP, dpa)