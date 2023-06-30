South Korea: Child killed in landslide caused by heavy rain

Hundreds of people were evacuated after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in South Korea. Meteorologists expect heavy rain to continue until Saturday morning.

Drenching rainfall in South Korea which triggered a landslide on Friday has killed a 14-month-old baby girl, according to authorities.

The baby's home in the southeastern city of Yeongju — situated 161 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Seoul — was engulfed by the mudslide which caused the roof and walls to collapse early Friday morning local time.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported nine people in the house managed to escape, with only the child losing her life.

Two hours of rescue efforts involving 110 firefighters led to the little girl being found. She was taken to hospital, but died after suffering cardiac arrest, according to police.

Other members of the household were taken to be medically evaluated.

Yonhap reported that 43 people from 15 households had to be evacuated from their homes due to fears of further mudslides.

Evacuations of 350 people have taken place in the southwestern province of Jeolla amid warnings of more heavy rainfall in the south.

Rain to continue until Saturday

Disaster officials say that the city of Yeongju has been among the hardest hit with more than 283 mm (11.2 inches) of rain falling since midnight on Thursday.

Roads and highways along with a number of facilities have been damaged by flooding and highways have been blocked for repairs.

Meteorologists predict the rainfall lasting up until Saturday morning.

Last year August saw record downpours that damaged critical infrastructure, submerged subways and houses, and left at least eight people dead.

Roads and bridges have been damaged by flooding while highways have been shut for repairs Image: YNA/dpa/picture alliance

kb/dj (Reuters, DW sources)