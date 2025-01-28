South Korea: Airplane catches fire at Busan airport

A passenger aircraft caught fire at the Busan international airport in southeastern South Korea. All 169 passengers were succesfully evacuated, and one person was reported injured.

A passenger airplane caught fire on Tuesday at an airport in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Yonhap cited fire authorities as saying that the Air Busan plane was bound for Hong Kong, but caught fire before taking off.

One person suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

The fire began at 10:30 p.m. local time (1330 UTC) in the plane's tail. The report did not provide the cause of the fire.

A total of 169 passengers and seven crew were evacuated from the aircraft.

All of the passengers were evacuated Image: Yonhap News Agency/REUTERS

Fire comes after Muan aviation disaster

Last month, South Korea suffered its deadliest aviation disaster when a Jeju Air plane crash-landed and exploded at an airport in southwestern Muan county after it had departed from Thailand.

179 of 181 of the passengers and crew were killed in the crash.

A report published on Monday found that there was bird DNA in the engines of the aircraft.

sdi/wmr (AFP, Reuters)