South Africa declares national disaster over blackouts

Declaring a state of disaster allows the government to follow emergency procurement procedures with fewer regulations and bureaucratic hurdles.
It also unlocks additional funding for the government to quickly buy new energy equipment, such as generators and solar panels.
S. Africa's electricity crisis cripples economy
The last time the South African government declared a national disaster was in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Extraordinary circumstances do call for extraordinary measures," Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Opposition parties push back
South Africa's biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has vowed to challenge Ramaphosa disaster declaration in court.
It claimed that Ramaphosa's African National Congress abused procurement processes during the pandemic and issued nonsensical regulations.
Meanwhile, the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters walked out en masse before the State of the Nation Address. Some members of the party stormed the stage, causing Ramaphosa's speech to be delayed by 45 minutes.