 Somalia: Car bomb in Mogadishu kills scores of people | News | DW | 28.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Somalia: Car bomb in Mogadishu kills scores of people

A car bomb has exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, killing scores of people. The city has suffered regular terrorist attacks in recent years.

Somali security assess the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu

At least 61 people were killed in Mogadishu on Saturday when a car bomb was detonated at a busy security checkpoint in the Somali capital. A government spokesman warned the death toll will likely rise.

At least 90 civilians, mostly students, were injured in the blast at the security and taxation checkpoint, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud told reporters at the scene.

Security official Abdulahi Adan told the AFP news agency the blast came from a suicide bomb in a truck.

"Dozens of injured people were screaming for help, but the police immediately opened fire and I rushed back to my house," a witness told Reuters news agency.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, however, similar attacks are regularly carried out by the Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, which wants to topple the United Nations-backed government in Somalia.

An ambulance leaves from the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu

A minibus full of university students was reportedly among the victims

Local journalist Abdulaziz Billow told DW the attack bore all the hallmarks of the group's attacks. He said it was the deadliest attack so far this year. Billow said the victims included university students, other civilians and security personnel. 

The extremist group was forced out of the capital city several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels.  Two weeks ago, the group attacked a hotel popular with politicians, army officers and diplomats, killing five people. 

Somalia has suffered through violent conflict since 1991 after clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each
other.

In recent months the government has claimed that the security situation has improved, with increased security personnel and surveillance.

aw/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

When al-Qaida brought terror to East Africa

Twenty years ago, Arab jihadists attacked US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. Since then, terrorism has been taking root in East Africa. But the perpetrators and their aims have changed. (06.08.2018)  

Is Somalia ready for a one-person one-vote election?

It's been 50 years since Somalia last conducted a "one-person one-vote" election. With the support of the African Union the electoral commission is hoping for polls in 2020. But there is still much that needs to be done. (23.06.2019)  

Related content

Somalien Bombenanschlag in Mogadischu

Somali civilians, Kenyan police officers killed in blasts 15.06.2019

A series of explosions have claimed the lives of Kenyan police officers and Somali civilians. The attacks, claimed by al-Shabab jihadists, came after a rival militia executed a group of civilians.

Explosion in Mogadischu, Somalia

Al-Shabab claims responsibility for twin attacks in Somalia 04.02.2019

The extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks in Somalia. In one, a manager of a Dubai-based ports company was shot in the head. In Mogadishu, a car bomb went off in a marketplace.

Abdirahman Omar Osman | Bürgermeister von Mogadischu nach Anschlag verstorben

Mogadishu mayor dies after al-Shabab attack 01.08.2019

Mogadishu mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman has died in a Qatari clinic, a week after al-Shahab extremists targeted his office. The former London councilor becomes the seventh victim of the bombing in the Somali capital.

Advertisement