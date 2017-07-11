Somalia: Car bomb explosion rocks Mogadishu

An explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday killed several people, the head of the city's ambulance services said.

The Somali National News Agency reported "unspecified casualties." But an official told Reuters news agency said at least eight people were killed.

"A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bullet proof cars using Avisione street, we do not who owns the convoy. We carried eight dead people from the scene," Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of an ambulance service told Reuters.

Somali media said the Islamist terror group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

fb/rt (AP, Reuters)