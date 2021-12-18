Somali women campaign for more seats in parliament

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Somalia's women's rights activists have long been calling for increased female representation in the country's parliament.
Several days of fighting between government troops and militia have heightened political uncertainty over the long-overdue national polls. In addition, there is still no agreement on the electoral procedure.
Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has suspended the prime minister's power to hire and fire officials. The dispute between the two was sparked by the investigation of an unsolved murder.
Several people have been killed in a car bomb attack at a checkpoint close to the president's residence in Mogadishu. The ultraconservative jihadi group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility.
Somalia is on a knife's edge as opposition militias take up positions in parts of Mogadishu after embattled President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed sparked a political crisis by extending his mandate last week.
