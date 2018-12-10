Sofie's Bacon Dumplings

Makes 4 servings:

100 g Tyrolean bacon or 'Speck'

¼ onion

200 g day-old white bread

10 g butter

30 g sunflower oil

10 ml milk

2 eggs

1 bunch chives

Some additional flour and milk for the dough

Chop the onion, bacon and bread. Finely chop the chives.

Sautée the onion in butter. Mix onion and Tyrolean bacon with the bread. Combine the eggs with the milk and add to the bread mixture. Add the chives. Add flour and milk as needed to reach the desired consistency, and add the oil. Add salt and pepper to taste, keeping in mind that the bacon is already seasoned.

Combine ingredients until well mixed, then allow mixture to rest for 30 minutes.

With moist hands, form dumplings around 5-6 cm across in size. The dough should be neither too dry nor too soft. If the dough is too soft, do not add flour, but rather breadcrumbs. If the dough is too dry, add some milk. Simmer in salted boiling water for 15 minutes.

