 Sofie′s Bacon Dumplings | Beef and Pork | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Beef and Pork

Sofie's Bacon Dumplings

The menu at the Sofie Hütte in the Val Gardena is more extensive and diverse than at the usual skiing chalet. Chef Markus Prinoth cooks bacon dumplings using typical products from the Dolomite region of South Tyrol.

Watch video 04:48
Now live
04:48 mins.

South Tyrolean cuisine in an alpine chalet

Makes 4 servings:

100 g Tyrolean bacon or 'Speck'

¼  onion

200 g day-old white bread

10 g butter

30 g sunflower oil

10 ml milk

2 eggs

1 bunch chives

Some additional flour and milk for the dough

Chop the onion, bacon and bread. Finely chop the chives.
Sautée the onion in butter. Mix onion and Tyrolean bacon with the bread. Combine the eggs with the milk and add to the bread mixture. Add the chives. Add flour and milk as needed to reach the desired consistency, and add the oil. Add salt and pepper to taste, keeping in mind that the bacon is already seasoned.
Combine ingredients until well mixed, then allow mixture to rest for 30 minutes.

With moist hands, form dumplings around 5-6 cm across in size. The dough should be neither too dry nor too soft. If the dough is too soft, do not add flour, but rather breadcrumbs. If the dough is too dry, add some milk. Simmer in salted boiling water for 15 minutes.
 

Audios and videos on the topic

South Tyrolean cuisine in an alpine chalet  

Related content

01.2012 DW Euromaxx Highlights

Euromaxx - Highlights of the Week 27.03.2017

German artist Matthias Hintz creates giant sculptures from old CDs. Spanish architects RCR receive the 2017 Pritzker Prize and a recipe for bacon dumplings form South Tyrol.

Advertisement
DW Sendung Euromaxx Speckknödel (DW)

Sofie's Bacon Dumplings

The menu at the Sofie Hütte in the Val Gardena is more extensive and diverse than at the usual skiing chalet. Chef Markus Prinoth cooks bacon dumplings using typical products from the Dolomite region of South Tyrol. 

Euromaxx Tagliolini mit Krabben (DW)

A la carte: Tagliolini with Spider Crab

Buon appetito! Michelin-starred Italian chef Ruggero Bovo makes pasta with crabs. The secret is in the herb mix that's typical for Burano, the island in the Venetian Lagoon where he is from.  

DW euromaxx_16.11.16_àlacarte Istanbul (DW)

Turkish Specialty: Hünkar Beğendi

A recipe with a history: "Hünkar Beğendi" means ' the Sultan enjoyed it'. We went to Istanbul to learn how to make this Turkish specialty with eggplant and meat.  

DW Euromaxx - Kraut (DW)

Stuffed cabbage with Polenta from Romania

At the Camara Boierului restaurant in Sibiu, stuffed cabbage with polenta is a particular favorite. Head chef Ioan Aron learned his craft in France and Germany, but he'll never forget this recipe from his grandmother.  

DW Euromaxx - Geschmorte Schweinebäckchen (DW)

Iberian pork cheeks, cabbage, and root vegetables

Diogo Noronha is considered one of the most creative cooks in Lisbon. He learned the tricks of the trade from his grandparents -- and now runs the "Casa de Pasto" in the Portuguese capital. 

DW Sendung Euromaxx Fischsuppe (DW)

A Roman Delicacy – Fish Soup

Massimo Riccioli’s restaurant “La Rosetta” is in Rome’s old city center. The top chef is famous for his “Zuppa die Pesce á la Massimo”. It’s one of the most popular items on the menu. 

Euromaxx Wiener Schnitzel (DW)

The perfect Wiener Schnitzel

The Viennese restaurant Figlmüller, which has specialized in traditional meat dishes for more than 110 years, reveals its recipe for the perfect coating and best accompaniment for a classic Wiener schnitzel. 