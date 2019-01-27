Snowfall causes traffic chaos in western Germany

Commuters in western Germany were hit by traffic chaos Thursday as heavy snow caused delays and problems throughout the region.

Planes were unable to land or take off at Cologne-Bonn airport for around two hours in the early morning.

The main runway did eventually reopened, but several commercial flights were delayed as a result and nine flights were canceled.

Local public broadcaster WDR reported over 400 kilometers of bumper to bumper traffic in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Huge jams were reported after a pile-up on the key A4 highway around Cologne.

"They were driving slowly, but not slowly enough," a police spokesperson said.

Snowfall causes traffic to build up in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate reported at least 22 weather-related accidents, 11 of which were in Kaiserslautern alone.

Up to five centimeters of snow was forecast for Thursday. The weather was then expected to clear as the day went on only to return to snow on Friday night.

In the south, snow could change to freezing rain, making road conditions potentially more icy and dangerous.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria 'Snow chaos' For days, the German state of Bavaria has been inundated by massive amounts of snow. Munich police urged drivers to deal with the snow covering their vehicles or face potential fines after tweeting a picture of a car (not this one!) shrouded in ice at a stoplight. German media has dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "Schneechaos" — or snow chaos.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Helping out In Berchtesgaden, a town in the Bavarian Alps near the Austrian border, Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr — had to deliver much-needed supplies in the middle of the night. The reason: the road to the village was cut off by the sheer amount of snow fall. As such, the military had the only transport vehicles able to reach the area. Local tram services were also in no state to run.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Snow pyramid A festive pyramid diorama was covered in snow in Schönheide, a town near the Czech border in eastern Germany. Snow plows have been pressed to find places to pile the snow from the street after a blizzard powdered the Ore Mountains.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Roof brigade Firefighters dislodged piles of snow from a roof in the western Austrian town of Mariazell. Since January 5, around 3,700 firefighters have been called upon in the Austrian state of Styria to help deal with the flurry.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Stuck For some, the snow kept them from reaching home. Hundreds of drivers had to sleep in their vehicles overnight after being trapped on the highway between Munich and Salzburg. In an editorial, the conservative newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said climate change may be a contributing factor to the "chaotic amounts of snow" and shows how quickly areas can be changed by its effects.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Air support A "Super Puma" helicopter was prepared for takeoff in a parking lot in Schönau am Königsee, a town in southeast Bavaria. The helicopters were used to blow snow from trees and onto roads to prevent trees and their branches from falling onto cars passing by.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Emergency work A fireman cleared off snow from a roof in the Berchtesgaden region of Bavaria near the Austrian border. More than 1,000 emergency workers were dispatched to Upper Bavaria to deal with the snow.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria More warnings But Bavaria wasn't the only place in Germany to be affected by the snowfall. North of Bavaria in the German state of Thuringia, park authorities warned people against entering forests, saying enormous snow loads threatened to bring down numerous trees. Several roads were also closed by deep snow and fallen trees.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Snow day While not nearly as chaotic as Bavaria and Thuringia, the German state of Baden-Württemberg received plenty of snow too. In Stuttgart, buildings were covered by the white powder frost, while in some parts of the state, school children were allowed to take the day off.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Freezing neighbors For days now, Austrian authorities have issued avalanche warnings for its Alpine slopes. At least eight people have been killed by weather-related incidents. In some cases, rescuers have had to save people stranded in cut-off areas. On Thursday, nine tourists from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Hungary had to be rescued after venturing off-piste in the Zell am See resort area.

Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria Elsewhere in Europe While Germany and Austria have received a lot of extreme weather coverage, that doesn't mean other parts of Europe weren't inundated by snowfall. As far south as Greece, refugee children took it as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with a snowball or two. Switzerland, Slovenia, Italy and Turkey also received their share.



