CatastropheCosta Rica

Small plane carrying six people crashes in Costa Rica

November 26, 2024

A plane carrying six people has crashed near the Costa Rican capital of San Jose. The condition of the passengers is not yet known.

View Of A Cessna 206 Stationair Floatplane In Flight, Alaska
(Symbolic Photo)The aircraft is reported to be a Cessna 206 StationairImage: Design Pics/picture alliance

A small plane with six people onboard crashed southeast of Costa Rica's capital San Jose on Monday, the Central American country's civil aviation authority said.

The status of the passengers was not immediately known.

The aircraft — a Cessna 206 Stationair — crashed near the Pico Blanco mountain shortly after midday on Monday, news agency the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the civil aviation authority.

Wreckage located

Search and rescue teams have located the wreckage on the mountainside, AP reported.

The plane had reportedly taken off from Tortuguero — which is located on Costa Rica's northern Caribbean coast — and was on its way to San Jose.

dvv/jsi (AP, Reuters)

