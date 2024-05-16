Slovakia: PM Fico in stable but serious state after shooting

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is reportedly stable but serious after he was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt. The populist premier had been meeting supporters outside a cultural center.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico remained in a serious condition on Thursday after doctors managed to stabilize him following an assassination attempt a day earlier.

Fico was shot several times in an attack that is believed to have had a political motive.

The suspected shooter, who was detained at the scene, is a 71-year-old man from the town of Levice, according to Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok.

The attack happened after a Cabinet meeting as Fico went outside to shake hands, with one of the shots hitting him in the chest.

Authorities said there was "a clear political motivation" behind the assassination attempt.

Wounds 'complicated,' says deputy

"During the night doctors managed to stabilize the patient's condition," Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.

"Unfortunately the condition continues to be very serious due to the complicated nature of the wounds, but we all want to believe firmly that we will succeed in managing the situation," said Kalinak, who also serves as deputy prime minister.

It was reported that five shots were fired in front of the House of Culture in Handlova, a town that lies almost 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava.

Local television station RTV Prievidza published a video of the incident, which shows a man pushing against a fence before shooting Fico from close range.

Fico was immediately flown to hospital by helicopter and was in surgery for five hours.

The Slovakian government is due to convene for an emergency meeting at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT/UTC).

