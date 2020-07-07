Slahi and His Torturers - Life after Guantanamo

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This documentary follows a former inmate of Guantanamo Bay as he searches for his tormentors. Once charged as a terrorist and twice exonerated, he seeks revenge in the most unexpected way: through forgiveness.
For many years, Mohamedou Slahi was considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world. He spent 14 years imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay after being falsely accused of playing a role in the 9/11 attacks. While there, he was subjected to brutal torture, or "special interrogation" techniques.
Today, Slahi is a free man, exonerated by two U.S. courts. After two years of intensive research, the filmmakers have been able to identify his tormentors. Some members of the torture team still believe he is guilty. Others see their former victim in a more compassionate light.
Did years of horrific abuse create a special bond between the perpetrator and the victim? This investigative journey follows this quest for forgiveness.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 03.12.2021 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 03.12.2021 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 03.12.2021 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 04.12.2021 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 19:15 UTC
MON 06.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON TT.12.2021 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3