Slahi and His Torturers - Life after Guantanamo

For many years, Mohamedou Slahi was considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world. He spent 14 years imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay after being falsely accused of playing a role in the 9/11 attacks. While there, he was subjected to brutal torture, or "special interrogation" techniques.



Today, Slahi is a free man, exonerated by two U.S. courts. After two years of intensive research, the filmmakers have been able to identify his tormentors. Some members of the torture team still believe he is guilty. Others see their former victim in a more compassionate light.

Did years of horrific abuse create a special bond between the perpetrator and the victim? This investigative journey follows this quest for forgiveness.



