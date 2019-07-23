 Singapore to ban domestic elephant ivory trade | News | DW | 12.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Singapore to ban domestic elephant ivory trade

From September 2021, Singapore will ban local sales of ivory, removing a key end-market for the valuable material. Some 100 African elephants are estimated to be killed each day by poachers who want their tusks.

Singapore authorities show elephant tusks seized on July 23, 2019 (picture-alliance/Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Singapore on Monday announced it will ban the domestic sale of ivory from September 2021, closing an important market for poached elephant ivory.

"The ban will mean that the sale of elephant ivory and ivory products, and public display of elephant ivory and ivory products for the purpose of sale will be prohibited," the National Parks Board, a government agency, said in a statement that coincided with World Elephant Day.

International trade in ivory has been banned since 1990 under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), an international treaty signed by most countries.

However, activists say poached ivory can be disguised as legal as long as trade is allowed in licensed outlets and online.

International trade in all elephant ivory products have been banned in Singapore since 1990.

Such items could be sold domestically if traders could prove they were imported before that year or acquired prior to the inclusion of the relevant elephant species in an international convention protecting endangered species.

China, the largest end-market for elephant ivory, banned domestic trade in 2017.

  • Elephant family

    Poaching takes a toll on elephants

    Dwindling numbers

    A century ago, 10 million elephants were roaming across Africa - today, there are an estimated 450,000 to 700,000 African elephants and between 35,000 and 40,000 wild Asian elephants. Since elephant numbers have dropped by 62 percent over the last decade, conservationists fear they could be almost extinct in the next 10 years.

  • Ivory (photo: Reuters/R. Sprich)

    Poaching takes a toll on elephants

    Killed for their ivory tusks

    Every day, around 100 African elephants are killed for their tusks, which end up being sold mainly on the Asian market. In the past five years, Chinese demand for ivory has gone up, which fueled poaching even more. In July, customs officials at Zurich airport seized 262 kilograms (578 pounds) of ivory chopped up and hidden in eight suitcases during a random search on three Chinese passengers.

  • Dead elephants (photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo/African Parks)

    Poaching takes a toll on elephants

    Conflict fueled by ivory sales

    Wildlife trafficking has been estimated to be the third biggest illegal business after drug and human trafficking. Illegal ivory boosts all kind of conflicts across the continent. For example, insurgent groups like Al-Shabab, the Lord's Resistance Army and Boko Haram buy weapons by handing in elephant tusks. A pound of ivory sells for about $1,000 (903 euros) on the Chinese black market.

  • Elephants roaming in a national park, tourists taking pictures (photo: picture-alliance/dpa-Zentralbild)

    Poaching takes a toll on elephants

    Coexisting with elephants

    Despite a ban on international ivory trade, elephants are still being targeted in large numbers. Organizations like SOS Elephants say it's crucial to teach local communities about why elephants are important for Africa's ecosystem and how they can make a living through ecotourism and coexisting farming techniques instead.

  • Sri Lanka - asiatischer Arbeitselefant

    Poaching takes a toll on elephants

    Habitat loss

    In addition to poaching, elephants are also struggling with dwindling habitat. Human populations have vastly increased since the turn of the century, meaning there's less space for elephants: Forests have been cleared and turned into land for crops or livestock. And some of the animals have been captured, trained and used for activities such as illegal logging.

  • Elephant splashing himself with water (photo: picture alliance/blickwinkel/M. Hicken)

    Poaching takes a toll on elephants

    Silver lining?

    At the end of July 2015, US President Barack Obama announced plans to effectively ban most ivory trade in the United States and to add new restrictions when it could be exported. The US is the second biggest market for ivory after China which has also pledged to clamp down on ivory trade on its domestic markets.

    Author: Claudia Garcia


100 African elephants killed annually

Demand for ivory from Asian countries such as China and Vietnam, where it is turned into jewels and ornaments, has led to a surge in poaching across Africa.

An estimated 100 African elephants are killed each day by poachers seeking ivory, meat and body parts, leaving only 400,000 remaining, according to estimates by environmentalists.

Authorities in Singapore made their largest ever seizure of smuggled ivory last month, confiscating a haul of nearly nine tons of contraband tusks from an estimated 300 African elephants valued at $12.9 million.

The illegal cargo was found in a container from the Democratic Republic of the Congo being shipped to Vietnam via Singapore and also included a huge amount of pangolin scales.

Watch video 01:47

Wildlife protection plans behind African call to end ivory ban

law/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Singapore makes record-breaking ivory bust, seizes pangolin scales

Authorities in Singapore have seized ivory from nearly 300 elephants and some 12 tons of pangolin scales in a shipment heading from DR Congo to Vietnam. The combined value of seized goods tops $48 million. (23.07.2019)  

Africa's elephant population drops to 415,000 due to poaching

The illegal ivory trade is showing an 'upward trend' causing the elephant population in Africa to decline dramatically. China has said it plans to close its ivory market. (25.09.2016)  

Poaching takes a toll on elephants

Elephant numbers have dropped by more than 60 percent over the last decade due to habitat loss and poaching. An estimated 100 African elephants are killed each day by poachers seeking ivory and meat. (12.08.2015)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wildlife protection plans behind African call to end ivory ban  

The guardians of the Kruger National Park  

Related content

Singapur - Beschlagnahmte Elfenbeinhörner

Singapore makes record-breaking ivory bust, seizes pangolin scales 23.07.2019

Authorities in Singapore have seized ivory from nearly 300 elephants and some 12 tons of pangolin scales in a shipment heading from DR Congo to Vietnam. The combined value of seized goods tops $48 million.

Wildlife protection plans behind African call to end ivory ban 18.06.2019

Ivory poachers have put African elephants under pressure. Can the sale of confiscated ivory boost protection efforts?

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business - Africa 18.06.2019

Facebook Finance: Facebook expected to launch cryptocurrency - Rwanda Growth: Rwanda GDP jumps by 8.4% - Tusk Love: Progress in protecting elephants in Africa

Advertisement