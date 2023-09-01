  1. Skip to content
Singapore: Tharman Shanmugaratnam elected as president

September 1, 2023

The vote for the largely ceremonial role was widely viewed as a test of support for the ruling People's Action Party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VpYM
Tharman Shanmugaratnam with his wife, Jane Ittogi
Tharman Shanmugaratnam with his wife, Jane Ittogi, meeting supporters at the end of pollingImage: EDGAR SU/REUTERS

Singaporeans on Friday elected Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a 66-year-old former deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the city-state's new president to replace Halimah Yacob, the island nation's first female head of state.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was widely viewed as frontrunner, won 70.4% of votes to gain a six-year term, the elections department said.

He resigned as a member of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and as a senior minister in the Cabinet ahead of the election, as all presidential candidates must be independent.

It was the city-state's first contested presidential election in more than a decade.

Voting was compulsory for the more than 2.7 million eligible voters in Singapore.  

Important barometer

The president's role is largely ceremonial, but the vote was closely watched, with the result being a barometer of support for the ruling party after a rare spate of political scandals.     

 The head of state formally oversees Singapore's accumulated financial reserves. He can veto key public positions and certain measures, as well as approve anti-graft probes against the will of the prime minister.

Singapore's government is currently headed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of the PAP, which has ruled the city-state continuously since 1959. PAP recorded its worst election result ever in 2020, but retained its majority of more than two-thirds.

The PAP is likely to welcome Friday's election result, which can be seen as a sign of trust despite the scandals, as the new president is viewed as being close to the establishment.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam's main rival, Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, won just 15.7% of the vote.

 tj,dh/fb (AFP, EFE)

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Singapur mit der Moderatorin | Yan Er Tan

Art.See.Asia - Singapore: How do artists work with different identities?

Art.See.Asia - Singapore: How do artists work with different identities?

Singapore is a city of dueling identities - east and west, old and new, traditional and contemporary. The host Yang Er Tan is a Singaporean multidisciplinary artist whose works - whether oil paintings, sculptures, or installations - are underpinned by her love for storytelling and her belief that it connects humans with one another.
ArtsJune 1, 202226:05 min
Prison with bars and open cell door in Singapore

Singapore executes woman for first time in almost 20 years

Singapore executes woman for first time in almost 20 years

Despite opposition from rights groups, Singapore is among four countries that have recently executed defendants for drug related charges. Another execution is already scheduled for next week.
Law and JusticeJuly 28, 2023
Halimah Yacob surrounded by press after getting approved by the Elections Department

Singapore to get first female president, Halimah Yacob, without vote

Singapore to get first female president, Halimah Yacob, without vote

Voters in Singapore responded with anger after electoral officials effectively decided on the future head of state. With all other candidates eliminated, Halimah Yacob will become the first female president.
PoliticsSeptember 13, 2017
School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
Two small fire engines with long hoses are seen spraying arcs of water onto a fire at night, Crevedia, Romania, August 26, 2023

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

CorruptionSeptember 1, 2023
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
