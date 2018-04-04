Singapore court upholds law criminalizing sex between men

The Supreme Court of Singapore upheld a law that criminalizes sex between men, dismissing three separate appeals claiming that the legislation was unconstitutional.

Two lawyers involved in the hearings reported the ruling on Monday, according to Reuters.

The decision comes after a series of challenges last year to Singapore's controversial gay sex law, which has its roots in the country's British colonial era.

According to their lawyers, the applicants had argued that Section 377A, a rarely implemented law, under which a man found to have committed an act of "gross indecency" with another man could be imprisoned for up to two years, is unconstitutional.

The law does not apply to lesbians.

