Silke Wünsch

Silke Wünsch

Featured stories by Silke Wünsch

Kamala Harris smiles broadly and claps her hands while standing at a podium. Behind her, people in the crowd hold placards reading "Kamala"

Why Kamala Harris' laugh is a secret weapon

Laughter seems to be an intrinsic part of Harris' presidential campaign, much to the chagrin of Donald Trump.
CultureAugust 14, 2024
A picture of men wearing extravagant costumes during the Prince Carnival in 1884

Germany: Is the Cologne Carnival still a man's world?

Why does a man still play a "maiden" in the Cologne Carnival? And what did the Nazis have against men wearing makeup?
CultureFebruary 7, 2024
L-R: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon pose in a black-and-white photo from 1962.

The Beatles, beat music and East Germany

A new book describes the GDR regime's ambivalent relationship with beat music.
MusicOctober 24, 2023
Stories by Silke Wünsch

Tom and Jerry: cartoon picture of a cat trying to swat a mouse with a broom.

World Cat Day: Cult cats of pop culture

World Cat Day: Cult cats of pop culture

What the world needs now is more kitty content. From Garfield to Grumpy Cat — these felines are the cat's whiskers.
CultureAugust 8, 202411 images
A piece of carved ivory

Stone Age art in Germany tells of our ancestors' creativity

Stone Age art in Germany tells of our ancestors' creativity

Breathtaking finds in the caves of the Danube Valley in southern Germany show what Stone Age people were capable of.
CultureAugust 6, 2024
Margot Friedländer at the German Film Awards, posing in front of a wall of flowers.

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer on German Vogue cover

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer on German Vogue cover

At 102, she is one of the oldest people to grace the cover of the fashion bible. It's been diversifying its features.
CultureJune 18, 2024
A police officer stands in front of a wall with the Eurovision tagline "United by Music."

Eurovision Song Contest: Politics getting in the way of pop?

Eurovision Song Contest: Politics getting in the way of pop?

Though Eurovision insists it's a purely cultural event, it has witnessed its share of politically charged moments.
MusicMay 3, 2024
Veranstaltungsplakat des Dok.fest München; ein junge hält seinen Zeigefinger zwischen seinen Lippen

Highlights of the DOK.fest Munich

Highlights of the DOK.fest Munich

Germany's largest documentary film festival features political and personal stories, documenting a world in transition.
FilmMay 2, 202411 images
The Solitary Tree, Village Landscape in Morning Light, Caspar David Friedrich, 1822. A solitary tree is in the foreground of a landscape with mountains in the distance.

The inspirational power of trees

The inspirational power of trees

Trees hold symbolic significance in many cultures. We celebrate Arbor Day annually to honor them.
CultureApril 25, 202414 images
