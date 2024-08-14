You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Silke Wünsch
Silke Wünsch

Featured stories by Silke Wünsch
Why Kamala Harris' laugh is a secret weapon
Laughter seems to be an intrinsic part of Harris' presidential campaign, much to the chagrin of Donald Trump.
Culture
08/14/2024
August 14, 2024
Germany: Is the Cologne Carnival still a man's world?
Why does a man still play a "maiden" in the Cologne Carnival? And what did the Nazis have against men wearing makeup?
Culture
02/07/2024
February 7, 2024
The Beatles, beat music and East Germany
A new book describes the GDR regime's ambivalent relationship with beat music.
Music
10/24/2023
October 24, 2023
Stories by Silke Wünsch
World Cat Day: Cult cats of pop culture
World Cat Day: Cult cats of pop culture
What the world needs now is more kitty content. From Garfield to Grumpy Cat — these felines are the cat's whiskers.
Culture
08/08/2024
August 8, 2024
11 images
Stone Age art in Germany tells of our ancestors' creativity
Stone Age art in Germany tells of our ancestors' creativity
Breathtaking finds in the caves of the Danube Valley in southern Germany show what Stone Age people were capable of.
Culture
08/06/2024
August 6, 2024
Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer on German Vogue cover
Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer on German Vogue cover
At 102, she is one of the oldest people to grace the cover of the fashion bible. It's been diversifying its features.
Culture
06/18/2024
June 18, 2024
Eurovision Song Contest: Politics getting in the way of pop?
Eurovision Song Contest: Politics getting in the way of pop?
Though Eurovision insists it's a purely cultural event, it has witnessed its share of politically charged moments.
Music
05/03/2024
May 3, 2024
Highlights of the DOK.fest Munich
Highlights of the DOK.fest Munich
Germany's largest documentary film festival features political and personal stories, documenting a world in transition.
Film
05/02/2024
May 2, 2024
11 images
The inspirational power of trees
The inspirational power of trees
Trees hold symbolic significance in many cultures. We celebrate Arbor Day annually to honor them.
Culture
04/25/2024
April 25, 2024
14 images
